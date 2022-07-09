ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sacramento Bee

15 years to life for El Dorado County stepmom in death of malnourished Placerville boy

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Lindsay Marie Piper on Friday was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for her role in the death of her stepson, 11-year-old Roman Lopez, whose body was found in the basement of his family’s Placerville home, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Roman was reported missing from his home Jan. 11, 2020. Officials later revealed that “investigators located Roman deceased inside a storage bin in the basement” of Piper’s rented home hours after the boy was reported missing.

Lindsay Piper, 40, and Jordan Thomas Piper, her husband and Roman’s father, were arrested in February 2021 in connection with the boy’s death. The Pipers were later charged with second-degree murder and child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death and causing cruel and extreme pain for revenge, extortion or sadistic purpose, according to a criminal complaint filed in El Dorado Superior Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvZ7M_0gZe8ICl00
Lindsay Piper on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at El Dorado Superior Court in Placerville. A judge on Friday July 8, 2022, sentenced Piper to 15 years to life in prison for the death of her stepson, 11-year-old Roman Lopez. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

In November, Deputy District Attorney Jay Linden said in court that the decision to add the murder charge was based on new interviews with children who lived in the family’s home at the time of Roman’s death. The Pipers were caring for seven other children in their Placerville home on Coloma Street when Roman was reported missing.

Jordan Piper was charged with an additional count of willfully failing to provide food, clothing, shelter and medical attention to the boy. His wife was charged with a separate count of willfully having “mingled a poison and harmful substance with food, drink, medicine, and pharmaceutical product and placed a poison and harmful substance in a spring, well, reservoir and public water supply” knowing it could cause injury. The Pipers last year pleaded not guilty to those charges.

In May, Roman’s stepmother changed her plea to no contest to the murder charge. Lindsay Piper remains in custody at the El Dorado County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.

Roman’s father on Friday afternoon was in custody at the Sacramento County Jail, where he faces a federal charge of sexually exploiting a child.

Jordan Piper, 36, is accused of secretly recording videos of a girl using the bathroom and bathing at his home in the months before the boy disappeared in Placerville, according to a filed FBI affidavit. His criminal case in El Dorado County stemming from his son’s death is still pending.

Comments / 15

Mati Ioapo
3d ago

my Bible says in the last days wickedness will abound because the hearts of many will wax cold.

Reply(8)
8
Related
KCRA.com

Family of 3 men who drowned in Delta after saving child host fundraiser to send bodies back home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Family and friends are trying to honor the lives of three men who drowned in the Delta while trying to rescue a child who fell in the water. The three men disappeared in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge in Sacramento County, and their bodies were discovered days later, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nearly $5M Worth Of Marijuana Seized From Illegal Grow Sites In Calaveras County

WEST POINT (CBS13) — Investigators seized nearly $5 million worth of marijuana from illegal grow sites across Calaveras County during the month of June, authorities said Monday. The total estimated street value of the seized marijuana totaled $4,942,700, which included 4,192 growing plants and 196 pounds of processed marijuana from at least seven different addresses, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. See several photos from the grow sites below. ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST - CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF(credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 9 - CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF(credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 10- CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF(credit: Calaveras...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Poison#Sacramento County Jail#Violent Crime#El Dorado County#El Dorado Superior Court
CBS Sacramento

‘I Would Not Be Alive Without You’: Carmichael Man Reunites With Firefighter Who Saved Him From House Fire

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — It was a reunion one year in the making. Dave Mealey Jr. met with the firefighter who he now calls his hero. “It’s a moment you cannot forget because this is the person who actually saved your life,” Mealey Jr. said. “And I went through hell in the hospital, but I’m here.” On the afternoon of July 2, 2021, Sacramento Metro Fire Engine 31 was called to a Carmichael home on reports of a fire. Mealey Jr. was napping when the smoke alarms went off. He said he ran outside and saw flames threatening his sanctuary of more than 40...
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento sideshow results in citations and an arrest

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a sideshow in the Southport Parkway area of West Sacramento. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large group of people and cars. Attendees then began launching illegal fireworks and launched […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alexis Gabe murder: police find handwritten directions by her alleged killer

PIONEER, Calif. - The family of Alexis Gabe received new evidence Thursday about the possible location of their daughter's body. The parents of the missing 27-year-old Oakley woman revealed handwritten notes by Gabe's ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones. According to police, Jones wrote directions on where to dispose of Alexis's body in rural Pioneer, 60 miles east of Sacramento.
PIONEER, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Antisemitic leaflets railing against federal gun control left at Sacramento County homes

Sacramento County and federal authorities have launched an investigation after residents in the Fair Oaks area on Monday found sandwich bags with antisemitic leaflets railing against federal gun control. Residents at five homes on Monday morning reported finding the clear plastic bags filled with uncooked beans and the antisemitic leaflets,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Themselves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police: Homeless Woman Set Tent On Fire After Finding Boyfriend Inside With Another Woman

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said they need the public’s help finding a suspect in a July 7 incident that ended with her boyfriend dying. On July 7, at 5:33 p.m., two people, a man, and a woman were inside a tent on Airport Way and Mormon Slough when a suspect set the tent on fire. Stockton police confirmed late Friday afternoon that the suspect was a homeless woman and the two people inside the tent were her boyfriend with another woman. The suspect is accused of lighting the tent on fire after finding the two inside. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the suspect’s boyfriend did not survive. Stockton Police encourage anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

West Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Traps Driver

Driver Trapped in Two-Vehicle Crash on Westbound Highway 50. A two-vehicle crash recently required that one driver be extricated from their vehicle by the West Sacramento Fire Department. The accident happened along Highway 50 westbound near Jefferson Boulevard shortly before noon. Three people were involved in the accident, and the driver of a convertible remained pinned inside their car.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

16K+
Followers
700
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy