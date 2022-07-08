ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookie Max Christie has officially signed with the Lakers

By Robert Marvi
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers went into draft day a couple of weeks ago with no draft picks, but they came out of it with a few interesting prospects.

One of them is wing Max Christie, a Michigan State University product.

L.A. traded to acquire the 35th overall pick in the draft hours before it kicked off, then used to pick to take Christie.

He stands about 6-foot-6 and has a wingspan of 6-foot-9, and he is thought to have potential as a 3-and-D wing, although he is somewhat underdeveloped at the moment.

On Friday, he officially signed his first pro contract with the Lakers.

The deal is reportedly a two-year contract, but further details weren’t released.

So far in Summer League, Christie has struggled mightily with his shooting, but he has held his own defensively and on the boards, which looks to be a good sign when it comes to his possible viability as a rotation player in the NBA.

