Upstate legislators say they support Tennessee’s educators and were quick to denounce disparaging comments against teachers made by an advisor to Gov. Bill Lee. State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, said she was “disgusted” when she heard that Larry Arnn, the president of Hillsdale College in Michigan, had referred to teachers as being educated in the “dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” Arnn, who is working with the governor to bring charter schools to Tennessee, made the comments at an event he and Lee attended in Williamson County.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO