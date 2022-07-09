ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anclote Harbor opponents won’t have to post bond yet

By JIM McCONVILLE, Suncoast News Correspondent
suncoastnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners will not require the nonprofit environmental group Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs to provide a nearly $3 million bond to cover potential contractor development losses — at least for now. In a 5-0 vote, commissioners passed a motion on July 6 to...

www.suncoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thegabber.com

Closed St. Pete Strip Mall May Become Housing Complex

A previous version of this article stated that the City of St Pete Community Planning and Preservation Commission would be held on July 12. The meeting was rescheduled for August 9th. Abandoned St. Petersburg strip mall, Coquina Key Plaza may soon become a 75-feet-high seven story mixed-use housing development. St....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
usf.edu

Orlando Health announces plans to build a 300-bed hospital in Pasco County

Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital is slated for the Wiregrass Ranch community in Wesley Chapel, just north of Tampa. An opening date has not been announced. Orlando Health is adding to its footprint in the greater Tampa Bay region, this time announcing plans for a new hospital in the Wiregrass Ranch community of Pasco County.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Interest#Urban Construction#The Morgan Group#Ccts
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – The SS American Victory returned to its home berth behind the Florida Aquarium on July 5 after 12 days in dry dock at International Ship Repair & Marine Services. The World War II vessel, docked in Tampa since 1999 and open daily for tours, was closed to the public during this time as the ship underwent routine maintenance and repairs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

New schools being planned in Pasco

Pasco County is on the grow and the public school district is planning to increase its capacity. The Pasco County School Board recently approved the district’s five-year school plant survey, which includes existing conditions and recommended plans. Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation, slated to open this fall, is one...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Downtown Clearwater’s New Future Look?

If all goes as planned, downtown Clearwater may look totally different in the not-so-distant future. Several steps need to be made before that happens, however. Clearwater’s City Council will be voting on two separate occasions to change the City Charter to allow the bluff properties to be sold. Voters would then vote on the following referendum on November 8:
ospreyobserver.com

County Officials Prepare For Wimauma’s Development Makeover

Wimauma began as many of Hillsborough County’s other unincorporated census-designated places did: an out-of-state settler who could visualize a good life, created on the area’s coastal prairie that is well-suited for agriculture. Hillsborough County’s official history of Wimauma published in 1998 credits Pleasant Franklin Stanaland of Thomasville, Georgia...
WIMAUMA, FL
Beach Beacon

Chief’s update in fatal shooting cites officers’ training, bravery

CLEARWATER —Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter updated the media July 6 on preliminary findings in an investigation into actions of four Pinellas County deputies who shot and killed a Tampa man June 30 on Phillippe Parkway, just north of Enterprise Road in Safety Harbor. Clearwater Police Department is the...
CLEARWATER, FL
niceville.com

Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
FLORIDA STATE
University of Florida

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Subway Giving Away Free Sandwiches Tuesday For Only 2 Hours

Hungry and want to save money? Well, Subway is giving away 1 million free sandwiches today! All you have to do is show up from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and try out their new Subway Series menu. Subway just launched their 12 new sandwiches last week and and they...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy