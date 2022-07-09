ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Summer School: College Softball Players Home for Summer Now Teaching Game

By Kurt Pegler
 3 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s a different kind of summer school.

Summer school is in session for some college students who are college softball players. They are home for the summer and providing lessons for young players through the Peoria Sluggers Fastpitch Association.

“It’s fun. I’ve been used to playing all my life,” said Brimfield’s Haley Wallace who plays at Loyola. “To see it from a coaching point of view. It’s different and special. I love it.”

Wallace is part of a group of collegiate players from central Illinois who spend some of their Thursday nights giving batting, fielding and baserunning tips to young players.

“It’s cool to come here to help the girls with softball,” said Bradley’s Addie Welsh, a former star at Illini Bluffs High School. “I wish I had this opportunity as a younger kid to come out with all these college girls and learn from them.”

Many of these college players are also coaching youth teams with the Sluggers this summer.

It’s been a neat summer for Illinois State’s Hanna Hicks who’s thought about pursuing a career in coaching. She says this summer experience with youngsters has verified her thoughts about what she should be doing after college.

“Before this, I thought I wanted to be a coach,” Said Hicks, a former all-state infielder at Illini Bluffs. “Once you work on something for so long and you see it finally slick and see success with it, it’s very rewarding. I know this is what I want to do now.”

It’s the kind of summer school both the teachers and the students appear to be enjoying.

