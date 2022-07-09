ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Annual Jim Dunn Run & Fun Walk held in Morgantown

By Allen Clayton
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship Twilight 5-Miler announced that they were holding their run in-person and virtually again this year.

The in-person run and a fun walk was held Friday evening at the Warf District of Morgantown. The annual run and walk supports education and recreation within the community. Officials with the run say the Jim Dunn scholarship supports West Virginia seniors to continue their running and education at a collegiate level.

“I lost my husband 15 years ago unexpectedly, he was 56 years old, and he was a runner with West Virginia University for his college years. And so, whenever you lose someone, you want to do something to keep their memory alive. So, one of the things that we did was establish this run,” said Darlene Dunn, wife and organizer of the Jim Dunn Run.

Stepping Stones in Monongalia County receives a yearly endowment from the Jim Dunn Run which provides year-round recreation for children and adults with disabilities. Awards were presented immediately following the race to the winners.

“So far we’ve given 37 scholarships for a total of over $35,000,” Dunn said. “This year we have four scholarship recipients, and we just continue to keep his memory alive and be able to keep high school seniors going on to college.”

Dunn said her husband was not only a runner but after his career at WVU he was a restaurant manager and also mentored and kept a lot of kids employed. She also said it was important to him to be a coach and continue being an athlete himself.

“I am really grateful; it helps ease the financial burden of college and everything so that myself or my parents won’t have to pay for anything. It will help bridge the gap between tuition and books and everything,” said Bailey DeMoss, a Bridgeport citizen who is also a Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship recipient.

Organizers of the race added they are very thankful to be able to host the run and all the community support they receive.

