Investigation shows no criminal involvement for escaped inmate

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An investigation by the Daviess County jail shows no criminal involvement by a deputy or staff member after an inmate escaped from custody last month.

Jailer Art Maglinger said the investigation showed inefficiency and negligence were factors in the escape of Mary Lou Eggleston in early June. He also said a deputy jailer who was suspended at the start of the investigation remains suspended.

Eggleston fled from custody last month after she was taken to a local hospital. She took off in a detention center vehicle and was found several days later.

