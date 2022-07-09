ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'Terminal List' author and producer: We made it for those 'in the arena'

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 9, 2022 - 02:50 - Former Navy SEAL and author...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Incantation’ on Netflix, A Taiwanese Found Footage Horror Film Chock Full Of Ancient Taboos

The Gist: In the out-of-order timeline of Incantation, we meet Ruo-nan (Tsai Hsuan-yen) in the present, where she’s at her wit’s end. “Six years ago, I violated a terrible taboo,” she tells the video camera that’s become her omnipresent companion. “Anyone who came too close was befallen with misfortunes I cannot explain.” She lost her parents to a Final Destination-like calamity, lost custody of her infant daughter Duo-do (Huang Sin-ting), and lost herself inside a mental institution, where a doctor attempted to make sense of her ravings about a “tunnel you must not enter.” Six years ago, when Ruo-non first traveled to a remote mountain village to observe the mysterious ancient rituals practiced by the family elders of her boyfriend Dong (Sean Lin) and mouthy pal Yuan (RQ), it was all in good fun, an insensitive goof for their ghost-hunting social media page. Six years ago, she didn’t even know she was pregnant. And six years ago, she definitely didn’t understand or respect the curse that would be unleashed by Yuan and Dong’s entrance into the village temple’s tunnel.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Kanye West Scores RIAA Platinum Certification For “Moon”

Click here to read the full article. Congrats are in order for Kanye West as he has just scored a RIAA platinum certification for “Moon” featuring Don Toliver and Kid Cudi, from his tenth studio-album Donda. On Tuesday (July 12), the Recording Industry Association of America updated their Most Recent Gold & Platinum list where “Moon” was added commemorating one million U.S. sales. His latest accolade follows his previous gold certification for the same track back in November. Aside from the good news, since the release of “Moon,” longtime friend and collaborator Kid Cudi and Ye have fallen out. It was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
hackernoon.com

Astounding Stories of Super-Science June 1931: Manape the Mighty - Chapter II

They had to smile together at the results achieved with the bedraggled bits of cloth. Bentley suspected that they had been taken from bodies washed ashore as gruesome reminders of the catastrophe which had befallen the Bengal Queen, and because he did suspect this he did not ask questions that might cause Ellen to remember any longer than was necessary. Not that he doubted her courage, for she had proved that sufficiently; and she had proved that she was sensible, with none of the notions of the proprieties which would have made any other girl of Bentley's acquaintance a nuisance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

Fox News

768K+
Followers
167K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy