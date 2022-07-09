Fatal stabbing at Manhattan bodega sparks controversy

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbings of three people, one fatally, who were sleeping on Manhattan benches. On July 5, around 3:09 a.m., a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death while laying on a bench opposite of 374 West 11 St. on the Hudson River Park walkway. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was stabbed in the upper right abdomen. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
NEW YORK, NY – A man is being sought by police in New York City after he touched several girls inside and in front of a store in Brooklyn,. The incident happened at 605 Avenue Z in Brooklyn on Sunday between 3:30 PM and 3:35 PM. An unknown male approached three females and touched their privates over the clothes.
Associations representing bodega owners in New York City said Tuesday they’re “very hopeful” that a store clerk facing murder charges will see either his case dropped or the charges lessened by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg following a morning meeting with the DA. Bragg has been facing...
NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspects behind a shooting in Brooklyn. Surveillance video shows two suspects walk up to a man who's sitting on a scooter and fire shots at him.It happened on Junius Street near Broadway Junction. The man fell off the scooter but was not hit. Police say the bullets narrowly missed multiple people nearby, including a woman and her baby. So far, there's no suspect description.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Friends and relatives of a slain teen gathered at a growing memorial on West 140th Street on Sunday night. Ethan Reyes, 14, had lived on the street his family until they moved to Yonkers a few months ago. The teenager was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy he knew, after a verbal dispute that began in the street spilled into the subway station just three blocks away.
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11)– A New Jersey man was arrested in connection to a double homicide near a Manhattan recording studio in May, authorities said. Kabal Reyes, 24, was nabbed Monday and charged with murder, police said. Reyes was one of four suspects sought in the incident. Devon Dillahunt, 24, and Kamir King, 34, were fatally […]
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two teen girls were shot and wounded in the Bronx on Monday night—the city's latest bystanders struck by stray bullets. The girls, both 17 years old, were at the Arcilla Playground, near Teller Avenue and 164th Street, in the Concourse Village section around 8:15 p.m. when gunshots rang out.
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the stomach early Monday in Midtown Manhattan, according to authorities. The victim, 41, approached police posted near West 43rd Street in Times Square around 5 a.m. and told the officers that a group of men stabbed him a few blocks away, officials said. But the victim […]
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 7-year-old boy and a 50-year-old woman died after a boat they were on capsized in the Hudson River Tuesday afternoon, prompting a rescue response by the NYPD and FDNY, officials said. Divers pulled the woman and child who died out of the water, NYPD...
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two gay men who were victims of a bias attack are sharing their story to prove they will not live in fear, even though their attackers are on the loose. Harmony Vuitton has a bandage on his four stitches, and exclusively told Eyewitness News the moment he was slashed.
A popular New York City beach boardwalk became a crime scene overnight after a gunman opened fire on a what police officials describe as a pop-up party early Sunday morning. At least five people were being treated at Brooklyn hospitals for injuries sustained from a shooting on Coney Island, police said.
