Manhattan, NY

Fatal stabbing at Manhattan bodega sparks controversy

pix11.com
 3 days ago

pix11.com

1010WINS

3 people stabbed, 1 fatally, while sleeping on benches in Manhattan, suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbings of three people, one fatally, who were sleeping on Manhattan benches. On July 5, around 3:09 a.m., a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death while laying on a bench opposite of 374 West 11 St. on the Hudson River Park walkway. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was stabbed in the upper right abdomen. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Shots fired on Brooklyn sidewalk

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspects behind a shooting in Brooklyn. Surveillance video shows two suspects walk up to a man who's sitting on a scooter and fire shots at him.It happened on Junius Street near Broadway Junction. The man fell off the scooter but was not hit. Police say the bullets narrowly missed multiple people nearby, including a woman and her baby. So far, there's no suspect description.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Teen among dead in NYC weekend violence

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Friends and relatives of a slain teen gathered at a growing memorial on West 140th Street on Sunday night. Ethan Reyes, 14, had lived on the street his family until they moved to Yonkers a few months ago. The teenager was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy he knew, after a verbal dispute that began in the street spilled into the subway station just three blocks away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NJ man charged with murder in NYC recording studio shootings: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11)– A New Jersey man was arrested in connection to a double homicide near a Manhattan recording studio in May, authorities said. Kabal Reyes, 24, was nabbed Monday and charged with murder, police said. Reyes was one of four suspects sought in the incident. Devon Dillahunt, 24, and Kamir King, 34, were fatally […]
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

2 girls wounded in Bronx playground shooting

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two teen girls were shot and wounded in the Bronx on Monday night—the city's latest bystanders struck by stray bullets. The girls, both 17 years old, were at the Arcilla Playground, near Teller Avenue and 164th Street, in the Concourse Village section around 8:15 p.m. when gunshots rang out.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed near Times Square, tells cops group attacked him

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the stomach early Monday in Midtown Manhattan, according to authorities. The victim, 41, approached police posted near West 43rd Street in Times Square around 5 a.m. and told the officers that a group of men stabbed him a few blocks away, officials said. But the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan bodega worker should not face murder charge, group says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Community leaders and small business advocates gathered on Sunday in the Bronx to rally behind a Manhattan bodega worker accused of murder. The United Bodegas of America said Jose Alba acted in self-defense and is calling on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to drop the murder charge against him.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

‘Way too young’: Community responds to Yonkers teen’s death

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Friends and neighbors left candles and flowers Monday night outside the Yonkers home of 14-year old Ethan Reyes. The teen was stabbed to death over the weekend during an altercation on a subway platform in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan. The suspect in the stabbing is 15 years old. Marisol, […]
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

NY lawyer on bodega worker’s self-defense claim in fatal stabbing

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The decision to charge Manhattan bodega worker Jose Alba with murder for a stabbing that he says was self-defense has been met with widespread public outcry, including from Mayor Eric Adams. Criminal defense attorney Peter Tilem joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to offer his expert opinion on the case. “It […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Coney Island Boardwalk Pop-Up Party Shooting Wounds 5

A popular New York City beach boardwalk became a crime scene overnight after a gunman opened fire on a what police officials describe as a pop-up party early Sunday morning. At least five people were being treated at Brooklyn hospitals for injuries sustained from a shooting on Coney Island, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

