Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson are taking "steamy" to a whole new level. On Monday, The Kardashians debuted the first teaser trailer for its upcoming second season, which promises to give us an inside glimpse into everything from Kylie Jenner's pregnancy to Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker. However, it'd be an understatement to say that one of the biggest draws will definitely be Kim and Pete's burgeoning relationship. And judging from the promo, it sure seems like we'll be getting a very intimate glimpse into their whirlwind romance this season — raunchy bits and all.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO