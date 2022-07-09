Summer Jam West Festival celebrates the Hilltop this weekend

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – If you like art, food, music and getting to know your neighbors, then the Summer Jam West Festival is the place for you.

The event is back Saturday morning at Westgate Park for the first time in two years to celebrate the Hilltop community.

This year the organizers are going by a new name with hopes of growing the art community.

Members of the Hilltop Arts Collective Board are painting their final touches at the park Friday night before the return of the festival.

“It’s going to be so much fun. Community involved and engaged. This is the eighth year of the Summer Jam West Festival,” said board member Victoria Frye.

Frye said the event is all about being free to be yourself. She said art, music, food and fun will fill Westgate Park on Saturday.

She added the group’s mission is deeper than just showing art.

“When you think of Hilltop or west side, it’s not always the most positive thing,” Frye said. “But this is a huge positive thing for our community and for our neighbors. These are our neighbors.”

The Hilltop Arts Collective wants art to unite the neighborhood, so they decided to expand into a year-round organization.

They now offer summer art programs for k-12 students and advocates to add murals around the area.

“I always feel it brings out the best in people. It brings out the most positive sort of expression of feelings,” said Alan Jazak, a Hilltop Arts Collective board member.

Families in the area say they are looking forward to the event, which is a fun way to show what the Hilltop has to offer.

“Just like any neighborhood in Columbus we are growing and changing,” said Hilltop resident TJ Brown. “This is a way for us to celebrate the great things about the neighborhood.”

Summer Jam West Festival will start Saturday at 11 a.m. and go until 7p.m.

Admission to the festival is free for all.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.