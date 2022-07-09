ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Firelands Regional Medical Center achieves accreditation with ACHC

By Norwalk Reflector staff
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
SANDUSKY — Through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), Firelands Regional Medical Center has achieved re-accreditation for the next three years.

This means that Firelands has demonstrated compliance with national health and safety standards, and has earned a seal of approval to operate as a fully functional medical center. “Our entire workforce comes together to make for a successful accreditation. The Firelands team works hard to be sure that national best practices, set by ACHC, are met or exceeded,” said Vice President of Quality & Patient Satisfaction Patty Martin.

“This year’s survey was one of the best we have had here at Firelands. I am thankful for the outstanding teamwork it took to achieve this.”

Firelands Regional Medical Center is home to some of the nation’s best physicians and is one of the “World’s Best Hospitals 2021,” according to Newsweek. Firelands is accredited in heart failure, having received four American Heart Association Achievement Awards in 2021, and is also recognized by the American College of Cardiology for standards of care in chest pain. Firelands’ award-winning stroke program was also re-certified during this year’s hospital-wide survey. The medical center is a Verified Level III Trauma Center, a Certified Primary Stroke Center, and is the area’s only Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services is one of the largest hospital-based behavioral health and substance abuse programs in the state of Ohio. Firelands Regional Medical Center and Firelands Physician Group continuously achieve exemplary marks in patient experience, having reached over the 90th percentile multiple times in 2022.

The ACHC, formerly known as Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP), is an accreditation process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that enable a higher level of performance and patient care. ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence through its founding organizations since 1966.

“This re-accreditation demonstrates Firelands’ dedication to the community," Martin said. "Our mission is to provide excellent healthcare, promote community wellness, and improve the lives we serve. This accreditation is a step in the right direction towards achieving our mission for patients and their families.”

For more information about Firelands Health, visit firelands.com.

