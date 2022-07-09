Harrisburg woman convicted of murder in Christmas killing

YORK – Police made an arrest in a homicide case in York. On Sunday, July 11th, York City Police arrested 26-year-old Jaquez Brown of York for the murder of 27-year-old Shaheim Carr, also from York. Detectives had obtained an arrest warrant for Brown and were able to take him into custody at a residence in the 600 block of Wheatfield Street. On Wednesday, July 6 around 11:13 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of W. Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting and found Carr with a gunshot wound. Carr died from his injuries at the scene. Brown was turned over to York County Central Booking for arraignment and remanded to York County Prison.

YORK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO