Harrisburg woman convicted of murder in Christmas killing

 3 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County jury convicted a Harrisburg woman of third-degree murder for stabbing a man to death on Christmas. Nafiisah McNeil, 28, was convicted recently for the...

#Murder#Christmas#Sentencing#4th Street#Violent Crime#White Jones
