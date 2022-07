Since it landed in theaters just a few weeks ago, loads of people have answered the call and bought their tickets to see The Black Phone. And now, the film is making its way onto demand for those of us who want to watch a terrifying movie from the comfort of our own home. According to the film’s Twitter page, the blockbuster thriller will drop for on demand viewing beginning this Friday, July 15. The Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke led film has absolutely crushed ticket sales, bringing in $35 million to the domestic box office during its opening weekend alone.

