Medford, OR

City of Medford clears nonprofit despite concerns over 'offensive views'

By Aileen Hymas, KTVL
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Ore. — Despite finding "deeply offensive" views that could dissuade community members from seeking service, the city of Medford has reinstated a grant to a faith-based organization providing services to people experiencing homelessness. An $11,550 grant from the city was paused in June while the city examined...

katu.com

KATU.com

Medford to open cooling shelter Monday

Medford, Ore. — Due to high temperatures forecasted, Medford City Manager, Brian Sjothun, has issued a severe weather event declaration effective for Monday, July 11. The City of Medford is partnering with ACCESS and the Jackson County Library to open and operate a cooling shelter. The cooling shelter will be open Monday from 12pm to 8 pm. at 205 South Central Avenue.
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Grants Pass narrowly approves $1 million grant for homeless campground

The mayor of Grants Pass broke a 4-4 tie on the city council Wednesday over a grant to AllCare Community Foundation for the construction of a new urban campground. The decision comes two years after a U.S. District Court found the city’s anti-camping ordinance was unconstitutional, in part because it had no low-barrier shelters.
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE BURNS NEARLY ONE-THIRD OF AN ACRE NORTHWEST OF ROSEBURG

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Douglas County Fire District No.2 dealt with a fire northwest of Roseburg that burned nearly one-third of an acre on Monday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope of DFPA said firefighters responded to the grass fire on Lark Lane just after 3:00 p.m....
ROSEBURG, OR
point2homes.com

2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive, Medford, Jackson County, OR, 97504

MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Price of garbage collection going up in parts of Klamath County

Republic Services proposed a 10% price increase to the solid waste collection services that it offers to residents in North Klamath County in a meeting with the Klamath County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, July 6. If approved as proposed, the increase will take effect Sept. 1. Solid Waste Manager...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

UPDATED: more than 4,000 without power in Medford on hottest day so far this year

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue Valley Mall is one of Medford's Pacific Power customers without electricity as the City is set to have its hottest day so far this year. Pacific Power says its doing a step restoration of electricity, so groups of customers' power is getting restored at a time using alternate sources.
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
clayconews.com

THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL MARIJUANA PLANTS LOCATED AND SEIZED IN OREGON

O'BRIEN, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 3,547...
KTVL

ASK 10: "Why not close public lands during extreme fire danger?"

Grants Pass, Ore. — News 10 viewer, Rick Friedman, wrote in and asked: "Our neighbor to the south, California, closes all forest service lands when fire season hits extreme. This can be seen when driving on Highway 199 towards the coast and on Highway 5 driving south. All back roads are gated shut. We have one road here in Grants Pass, Spencer Creek Road, that goes to BLM and National Forest Land. This road does not close during fire season because it is "public land." People camp, shoot guns, dump trash, and drive the back county at will. Why is this?"
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Officers seize drugs in Roseburg search warrant

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County law enforcement made an arrest last Friday after finding drugs in a search. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team says that on July 8 at about 3 p.m., detectives searched a residence on west Fairhaven Street in Roesburg. Officials say they found amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials and other paraphernalia related to drugs. Authorities say that nearly 5 grams of suspected heroin was seized in the search.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

F-15 night training includes flights next week

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A few nights of fighter jet training will roar across Southern Oregon and Northern California skies within the next week. The 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field says it will conduct night flying operations Tuesday, July 12 through Friday, July 15 between approximately 7:00pm and 12:00am.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 260 Fatal, Josephine Co., July 11

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 260 near milepost 18. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by Tracy Allen (49) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was totally engulfed. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway. Allen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Metro Fire and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Suspect arrested in domestic violence shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested after shooting his wife in a domestic violence incident on Friday night, according to the Medford Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. On Friday, July 8 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point

The suspect who barricaded himself in the house was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement personnel did not return fire after having been fired upon by the suspect. SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point. SWAT on scene of a barricaded suspect...
CENTRAL POINT, OR

