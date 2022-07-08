ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Sangamon parks get $800K

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. JB Pritzker is announcing $30.3 million in grants for 87 local park projects and that...

Passport Registration Day in Chatham

Sangamon Co. Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo’s office will offer a convenient passport registration day to the public this weekend. This service provides an easy way to obtain this important travel document. Agents from the circuit clerk’s office will process passport applications from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the...
CHATHAM, IL
“Bans off our bodies”

Hundreds rallied at the Illinois Old State Capitol Plaza on Saturday in support of a woman’s right to choose and to preserve Illinois as a safe refuge for women in other states who are seeking reproductive healthcare. Ward Five Alderwoman, Lakeishia Purchase. “I think it’s very important that we...
ILLINOIS STATE

