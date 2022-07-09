Two officers injured during arrest of man with 35 warrants in Columbus
By Jatavia O'Neal
WTVM
3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus officers were injured during the arrest of a man with multiple warrants at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Columbus. On July 6, the Columbus police responded to a call to...
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Authorities in LaGrange are on the hunt for a tattooed face man wanted on multiple warrants. Lagrange Police is looking for 22-year-old Jeffery Michael Johnson. He has active warrants for felony fleeing, attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving without a license. Johnson is also wanted...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Missing People: The Columbus Police Department has been seeking help in finding people who’ve disappeared within the past few weeks to years ago. Today, there are 114 active missing person cases, from critically missing to runaway juveniles, dating as far back as 1985. “For years...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – New details emerged this morning in a Saturday night shooting death on Trask Drive. According to police, 26-year-old Sybearia Paige died after being shot outside a party at a South Columbus residence over the weekend. Police said the suspect in the shooting, Brooklyn Johnson, age 21, turned herself in to police […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station on N. Lumpkin Road. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened Monday afternoon at Big Cat Fuels, located at 2936 N. Lumpkin Road. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot in the incident. The man was taken […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Columbus. Police responded to Big Cat Fuels gas station on North Lumpkin Road, where they found a male victim suffering gunshot wounds, according to officials. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
Monday afternoon Opelika Police and Fire responded to a vehicle crash that involved two pedestrians, one of which later succumbed to their injuries. At approximately 3:37 p.m. first responders arrived on the scene on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive in Opelika and located two individuals who “appeared to have been struck by a vehicle,” the police report said.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for two suspects accused of snatching a person’s wallet at a grocery store. According to police, the incident happened at Kroger in Tiger Town on the 4th of July. Authorities said the duo entered the store around 11:30 a.m. and removed the wallet from a purse while the victim was distracted.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A crash involving two pedestrians and a vehicle is under investigation in Opelika. According to police, the crash happened on July 11, 2022, on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive. Police officers and the fire department responded to the crash at 3:37 p.m. Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene following the crash.
A 63-year-old pedestrian was killed and another was seriously injured after they were apparently struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Opelika, police said. Opelika police and fire officials responded to a wreck involving pedestrians on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive around 3:37 p.m. Monday, said police spokeswoman Allison Duke.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly overnight shooting. 21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder. She’s accused of gunning down 26-year-old Sybearia Paige late Saturday night on Trask Drive. The victim later died at the hospital. Johnson...
On 07/04/2022, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at Kroger, located at 2460 Enterprise Drive. At approximately 11:30 a.m. two white females entered the store and proceeded to remove the victim’s wallet from their purse while the victim was distracted. The first suspect, a white female with long reddish hair, is seen wearing a black t-shirt, jean shorts, and black sneakers. The second suspect, a white female with blonde hair, is seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black leggings, and tennis shoes. The suspects then attempted to make purchases at Best Buy, and at businesses in Auburn, using the victim’s stolen debit card. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— New details have emerged in a fatal hit-and-run incident that took the life of a pedestrian nearly one year ago. Thomas Rowe, 28, had moved to Columbus two months before being fatally struck by a vehicle on June 27, 2021. Police say he was hit somewhere on Saint Mary’s Road between the roundabout and Longwood Lane. Witnesses describe the car as a dark colored Honda Civic, between the year models of a 2015 to 2018.
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A residential fire located on Sanford Avenue has claimed the life of a Eufaula woman. Around 4:49 a.m. on Saturday, a residential fire was reported to the Eufaula Police Communications Division. After arriving at the scene, police officers noticed the fire completely engulfed the rear of the home.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following an overnight shooting in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 26-year-old Sybearia Paige. She died around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Columbus Regional after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Bryan said. Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is rolling into neighborhoods and schools across Columbus this summer. The cornerstone of their new community engagement effort, is their new gaming trailer. From Madden to Mario Kart, this gaming trailer is a joint effort to work on bridging the gap and building relationships between the […]
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A deadly house fire in Eufaula claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman. On Monday, investigation into the origin of the fire continued. On Saturday, an early-rising neighbor heard a popping noise and saw flames coming out of the house next door. That day, the usually quiet neighborhood, just a mile […]
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – One of two construction workers injured Monday after being hit by a vehicle near a work zone along Marvyn Parkway in Opelika has died. A 45-year-old male construction worker was transported via helicopter, and a 63-year-old male construction worker was transported via ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. 63-year-old […]
Opelika police took three juveniles into custody Friday afternoon after responding to a call about shots being fired in the area of Avenue A near South Fourth Street in Opelika, according to a release. Police received the call at approximately 1:58 p.m. on Friday. A witness described the vehicle the...
Comments / 9