WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Stanley Park has a line up of free live events for families during the month of July. “Tom Stankus as T-Bone Presents: T-Bone’s Camp Muckalucka” will be performed from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Beveridge Pavilion Annex as long as weather permits. T-Bone is known to his audiences as “America’s musical Pied Piper.” Since 1972, he has performed for thousands of people across the country. T-Bone is able to connect with his audience well making them clap, sing and dance at his shows. The performance will be “full contact” entertainment at its best and a show that you won’t forget!

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO