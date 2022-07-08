ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Pop-Up At Deep Eddy Vodka’s Tasting Room

By Kristy Owen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwing by the Deep Eddy Vodka Tasting Room and have a spicy Bloody Mary with...

South Congress Italian Spot Enoteca Vespaio Is Transforming Into Oaxacan Restaurant

Bouldin Creek Italian restaurant Enoteca Vespaio will soon be transformed into an Oaxacan restaurant this summer. Its last day of service on 1610 South Congress Avenue was on Saturday, July 9; the new Chapulín Cantina is expected to open sometime this month. Next-door sibling Italian restaurant Vespaio will not be affected by this change.
Dutch Bros Coffee holds grand opening at Parmer Lane location

Dutch Bros. coffee opened July 8 on East Parmer Lane in Austin. (Jennifer Schaefer/Community Impact Newspaper) Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee held its grand opening on July 8 at a new North Austin location. This is the fifth Dutch Bros. to open in the area, with another expected soon in Cedar Park. Dutch Bros serves a variety of drinks, including hot coffee, cold brew, blended drinks, teas, lemonades and energy drinks. 1815 E. Parmer Lane, Austin. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
Full Moon Gong Concert At Flow Yoga

Come out to Flow Yoga for an evening of live music, mindful meditation, and a gong sound healing. This summer celebration is designed to channel your energy toward victory. This event is formulated for you to experience and be open to the victorious energy that will arrive with this full moon. When we understand the influence of combining our intentions with elevated emotions, we can allow our creativity to flourish and be successful in our goals. Using the gong, guitar, ukulele, drums, and vocals, we will reveal how the power of sound can transform and heal on this auspicious evening!
Enjoy free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day

SAN ANTONIO – You can beat the heat with a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on Monday. Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app and you’ll get a free small Slurpee when you scan your app at checkout. “It’s an annual tradition for us to say ‘thanks’ because we’re nothing...
The Continental Club Celebrates 22 Years of Rockin'

Its 20 year anniversary delayed by two years of COVID-19, The Continental Club of Houston is ready to celebrate its 20th/21st/22nd anniversary on Saturday July 16 with a full night of live performances on the large Continental Club stage and the smaller stage next door in Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge.
Glorious Austin sculpture park becomes accessible to all abilities for first time

A new zig-zagging ramp at The Contemporary Austin – Laguna Gloria won’t just tie together the landscape — although it does do that, using angles to create a striking geometric feature in a cluster of greenery leading to Lake Austin. It also complies with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), connecting the upper and lower grounds to all visitors for the very first time.
Crux Climbing Center to open third location in Pflugerville, scrapping Round Rock plans

The Pflugerville location's facilities will include 55-foot climbing walls. (Courtesy Crux Climbing Center) After facing setbacks with its planned third location in Round Rock, Austin-based climbing gym and fitness center Crux Climbing Center announced July 8 it will open the location in Pflugerville instead. The approximately 30,000-square-foot facility will be located at Heatherwilde Boulevard and Kingston Lacy Boulevard. It will include 55-foot rope-climbing walls, a bouldering area and a yoga studio. Crux expects to break ground on the new location by August and open sometime in 2023. www.cruxclimbingcenter.com.
Austin Bucket List For Summer

The Summer is here, and she is making her presence known to Texas. From heat waves, to hot summer nights, the only thing hotter in Austin right now is the real estate market. Thankfully we’re not left to simply pass the time maxing out our electric bill blasting the A/C in our homes.
Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States

The Mexican office Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos presents a new project located in the city of Austin, Texas within a 145-acre lot on a hill next to Lake Austin, 20 minutes from downtown, forming a mixed-use master plan. The proposal integrates a set of spaces for nature and people through an architectural approach that seeks to link both its inhabitants and the general public through environmentally friendly cultural strategies.
San Marcos celebrates second annual Loud and Proud Pride Festival

The Red Bus Food Park is usually a pleasantly busy space, but last month it was crowded with people of all ages when live music and delicious smells wafted through the air and the colorful atmosphere drew visitors in to celebrate the second annual Loud and Proud Pride Festival. A...
The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp

When it comes to discovering new dining spots, Yelp can be a handy place to see which are building a buzz. While users of the review site get a bad rap for leaving feedback about silly things restaurants can't control — the weather and guests at other tables, for instance — many leave digital love for places that win them over with food, ambiance or service.
Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets for one week

SAN ANTONIO — Everybody's favorite fast food chain Chick-fil-A wants to thank the Alamo City for their continued support by giving out free nuggets!. Starting Wednesday, July 13 until Wednesday, July 20, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio area are offering a free 8-count nugget to thank guests for eating more chicken. The free offer is limited to one 8-count Nugget per person, while supplies last.
Austin Symphony Orchestra Cancels Performance Due to Extreme Heat

Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park hit thrice this season. Texas' heat wave strikes again. For the third time this year, the Austin Symphony Orchestra has had to cancel one of the Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park series of shows: this time, it's tonight's scheduled performance by its brass quintet.
History Untold: Wild edible plants helped sustain South Texas natives

SAN ANTONIO – A walk through Mission San Juan reveals the rich landscape that helped sustain the San Antonio region’s early settlers. From cactus to Texas persimmons to mesquite trees -- all of these native edible plants and trees helped sustain the early settlers and continue to grow in our backyards.
TELL US: Who has the best fried chicken in San Antonio?

It's National Friday Chicken Day - that delicious mainstay at many American dinner tables that can be prepared so many different ways. From pressure cooking to deep frying, those chicken pieces coated in batter and seasoned to perfection no matter if you like it hot, mile, original or extra crispy. You can't deny that fried chicken is one of THE most popular comfort food around.
There is fun for the whole family at the McDade Watermelon Festival

MCDADE, Texas - Looking for a fun activity to do with the whole family this weekend? Head to McDade for the McDade Watermelon Festival!. The festival always falls on the second Saturday in July. It will include lots of fun activities like the Sweatin’ Melons 5K, watermelon eating contest, watermelon...

