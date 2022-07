GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured after a shooting at a gas station in Greensboro. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday at Jay's Grocery on Summit Avenue. According to police, the victim was grazed by bullets and was able to connect with family members nearby on Phillips Avenue. That's when the victim called 911, police say.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO