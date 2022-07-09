Police ID Wanted Woman Who Crashed Into Loudoun County Patrol Car During Chase

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released the name of the woman they say tried to run from deputies and smashed into several cars and a patrol cruiser Friday afternoon.

Nicole Robinson, 28, of Leesburg, was wanted on a parole violation and floored it when a deputy tried to pull her over on Clubhouse Drive in Leesburg, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. She crashed into three cars and a deputy's cruiser as she tried to get away, authorities said.

Deputies chased Robinson down Route 15, where she crashed into another car, the Sheriff's Office said. Her vehicle died shortly after that.

There were no injuries in the crash. Rescue workers took Robinson to an area hospital for evaluation, but doctors released her shortly after.

Robinson faces charges of felony eluding, five counts of hit and run, and obstruction of justice, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies also served her the outstanding felony probation violation. She was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond, authorities said.