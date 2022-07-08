ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Milwaukee Brewers show support for 8-year-old fan paralyzed in Highland Park shooting

By Drake Bentley, Mary Spicuzza and Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Cooper Roberts supports the Milwaukee Brewers, and the team wants to show him they will support him, too, as he battles for his life.

Roberts, 8, was among the dozens injured at the Highland Park mass shooting on the Fourth of July. The shooting happened about 65 miles from Milwaukee, across the Illinois border.

Seven people were killed in the shooting.

Anthony Loizzi, a Roberts family spokesperson, said at a news conference Thursday that Cooper was still recovering in the hospital after a bullet severed his spine. An update on the family's GoFundMe page says Cooper is paralyzed from the waist down and has been fully sedated and on a ventilator as of Thursday, Loizzi said.

Roberts' twin brother, Luke, and mother were also injured in the shooting.

Luke Roberts was struck by shrapnel and has returned home from the hospital, Loizzi said. But some of the shards remain in his body because it would have been too dangerous to remove them.

Their mother, Keely Roberts, was also shot multiple times, Loizzi said. She is also still recovering in the hospital.

Throughout this weekend's series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, a jersey will hang in the Brewers dugout with the name "Roberts" affixed to it. Manager Craig Counsell said it was important to support Cooper as he battles on.

“It’s a Brewer fan, and we want to show support for him and his family and the incredibly difficult times that they are facing,” Counsell said. “Know that we’re happy he’s a Brewer fan, and we want to recognize that and let their family know that we are thinking about them.”

Counsell went on to discuss being a father and comprehending such a tragedy:

“You can’t imagine. The strength to go through something like that is unimaginable,” Counsell said. “We’re doing such a small thing, but hopefully it can make one part of the day for them a little bit better.”

The Brewers are also giving Cooper and Luke each an authentic City Connect jersey signed by the team and a video message has been recorded to be shared with Roberts and his family, a Brewers spokesperson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The family is "devastated" by the shooting and grappling with the effect it has had on their family and community, Loizzi said.

"If you know Keely, she’s just a fighter," he said. "And it sounds like Cooper got that part of her in him because he’s fighting as hard as he can.”

USA Today contributed to this article.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

