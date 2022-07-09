Local man attempts to push peanut up Pikes Peak using nose for charity

A Colorado Springs man is attempting to push a peanut with his nose to the top of Pikes Peak for a good cause.

On Saturday morning, Bob Salem will work his way to the summit of Pikes Peak over a period of three days on his hands and knees using a face mask to push the peanut up the trail.

He is the fourth person in the region's 150-year history to attempt this strange feat, but it's all for a good cause.

Salem works with the charity organization Together and Home at Last , which aims to end homelessness. Salem feels the unusual nature of the push is sure to gain attention and bring awareness to his cause.

"I'm a little odd, so it fit my oddness and again the charity, was a perfect way to just, you know, finally have a way to get people's attention," said Salem.

Salem begins his journey Saturday around 8:30 a.m. and plans to reach the summit around 6:40 a.m. on Monday.

