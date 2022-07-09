ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Local man attempts to push peanut up Pikes Peak using nose for charity

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Y1Gx_0gZe1LX300

A Colorado Springs man is attempting to push a peanut with his nose to the top of Pikes Peak for a good cause.

On Saturday morning, Bob Salem will work his way to the summit of Pikes Peak over a period of three days on his hands and knees using a face mask to push the peanut up the trail.

He is the fourth person in the region's 150-year history to attempt this strange feat, but it's all for a good cause.

Salem works with the charity organization Together and Home at Last , which aims to end homelessness. Salem feels the unusual nature of the push is sure to gain attention and bring awareness to his cause.

"I'm a little odd, so it fit my oddness and again the charity, was a perfect way to just, you know, finally have a way to get people's attention," said Salem.

Salem begins his journey Saturday around 8:30 a.m. and plans to reach the summit around 6:40 a.m. on Monday.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Some call for overturn of Rent Stabilization ban in Colorado, others say it could hurt in the long run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Demonstrators are calling on Colorado lawmakers to overturn state law and allow the government to step in and help residents struggling to pay rent. Some say that "rent stabilization" policies are the answer to a more affordable lifestyle. They want a law, passed in 1981, that prevents governments from imposing The post Some call for overturn of Rent Stabilization ban in Colorado, others say it could hurt in the long run appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
KKTV

6-year-old dies from rattlesnake bite in Colorado, experts raise awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is learning more about a 6-year-old boy who was bitten and killed by a rattlesnake. Family friends tell 11 News the tragic incident happened in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield. The little boy was bitten the evening of July 5 and passed away earlier Monday. Per family wishes, 11 News will not provide information on what happened or the little boy’s name at this time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut#Hands And Knees#Pikes Peak#Homelessness#Charity#Roku#Appletv#Android#Koaa News5
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Frustration continues in Florissant, volunteer firefighters threaten to leave if Interim Chief stays

FLORISSANT — Frustrations continue flowing through Florissant after the Teller County Board of County Comissioners appointed two new members to the Florissant Fire Protection District Board. Months ago, the previous FFPD Board saw a mass resignation and the beloved Fire Chief, Mike Bailey, was abruptly fired. Monday, the first...
FLORISSANT, CO
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Japanese Restaurants in Colorado Springs, CO

At the eastern foot of the Rocky Mountains lies Colorado Springs City. It’s famous for its exciting recreation services and majestic national parks. The city’s vibrant dining scene also stands out. Suppose you’re craving sushi, teriyaki, or tempura. You can try the following 18 best Japanese restaurants in Colorado Springs, CO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Child Fatality Review Team reflects on impact following two Colorado Springs child deaths

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An organization that investigates child deaths throughout the state is now looking into a recent death in Colorado Springs and possibly another case. The Child Fatality Review Team looks into child deaths in Colorado if someone raised concerns of abuse or neglect prior to the child's death. They also investigate The post Child Fatality Review Team reflects on impact following two Colorado Springs child deaths appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA Survey: Wildfire concerns

News5 would like to know if recent moisture has impacted your concerns about wildfire?. We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!. Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

Colorado Springs man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

A Colorado Springs man has been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. Tyler Ethridge, 33, was handcuffed Friday on a felony charge of suspicion of civil disorder. He’s among 13 Coloradoans arrested in connection with the breach. Ethridge lost his job as a youth pastor in Florida after videos of him inside the Capitol during the riot surfaced on social media. He’s accused of taking down fencing on the northwest side of the Capitol and said he’s not afraid and is ready for whatever he’s being charged with. He was shot by rubber bullets and pepper sprayed by law enforcement trying to control the crowd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy