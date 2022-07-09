ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Comedian Rodney Carrington coming to Visalia

By The Sun-Gazette Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVISALIA – Comedian Rodney Carrington will bring his abrasive brand of comedy to Visalia next month. Carrington will perform at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 11 as part of his “Let Me In” tour. Tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website, foxvisalia.org, or through the box office, 308...

