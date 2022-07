LAS VEGAS -- Paolo Banchero showed the Orlando Magic plenty in his two summer league contests. And the Magic decided that was enough. The No. 1 pick is getting the rest of summer league off, after averaging 20 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in his two games in Las Vegas. The Magic made the decision so they could evaluate other players who are with them this summer and see who might merit a roster spot or G League opportunity.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO