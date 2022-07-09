Atascadero “Saturdays in the Park” Concert Series

The series kicks off July 9 at Atascadero Lake Park

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero’s 2022 “Saturdays in the Park” Summer Concert Series will be held nearly every Saturday evening throughout the summer. Their first concert is this Saturday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand with The Jump Jax.

The Jump Jax are an electrifying quartet bringing their own fresh take on good-time tunes to the Central Coast music scene. Consisting of four seasoned, professional musicians, this group brings an energetic and danceable mix of classic jump blues, swing, soul and rockabilly along with tasty originals that are guaranteed to get feet moving and hearts pounding. Songwriter Ted Waterhouse leads the band on fluid electric arch-top and slide guitars and vocals. Reedman Ron McCarley lays down swinging jazz and soul riffs on tenor, alto and baritone saxes and clarinet. Ace drummer Michael Smothers provides the cookin’ beat and adds superb lead and backing vocals. Bassist Dave Block locks into the grooves while providing more great vocals. All together these four exceptional musicians bring a sound that is sharp and focused with dynamics suitable for any size venue. The band’s performances convey their deep love for classic American musical styles delivered with their own unique jumpin’ spin.

Paradise Shaved Ice and Zen Dog will be selling their delicious concert fare, including shaved ice and hot dogs.

“Saturdays in the Park” Summer Concert Schedule:

July 9

The Jump Jax (Jump, Swing, Soul, R&B)

(No Concert July 16 — Mark your calendar for Ice Cream Zoofari at the Charles Paddock Zoo 5:30 to 8 p.m.)

July 23

Ghost\Monster (Feel good Rock’n Roll)

July 30

Cinder Blues Band (Blues), presented by Starna Cells, Inc.

August 6

SoundHouse (Rock), presented by Re/Max Success

August 13

The Counterfeit Kings (Cover Songs), presented by Quota of Atascadero

(No Concert August 20 — Mark your calendar for Dancing in the Streets, Downtown August 20, 5 to 9 p.m.

August 27

The JD Project (Rock, Blues & Country)

September 3

Stellar (Classic, Fleetwood Mac Covers), presented by CCPN

September 10

Truth About Seafood (Rock)

All concerts are planned for the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Concerts are free to the public, and everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket, a low-back chair, and the entire family to relish the warm summer evenings in Atascadero.

The Saturday in the Park, 2022 Summer Concert Series is brought to you by the City of Atascadero and their fantastic Sponsors, including presenting sponsors: Grigger & Alice Jones, Perry’s Parcel & Gift, Re/Max Success, Waste Management, Golden 1 Credit Union and Stove & Spa Center; Supporting sponsors include Quota of Atascadero, Starna Cells, Inc., Union & Vine, and Coastal Communities Physicians Network (CCPN)

In-Kind sponsors: All Signs & Graphics and Annie Gallagher Graphics.

The City sends a special thanks to all of you for your support in helping them put on these concerts.

For more information, go to VisitAtascadero.com/events, or give us a call at (805) 470-3360.