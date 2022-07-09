ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero “Saturdays in the Park” Concert Series

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xm0l_0gZe0H2M00

The series kicks off July 9 at Atascadero Lake Park

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero’s 2022 “Saturdays in the Park” Summer Concert Series will be held nearly every Saturday evening throughout the summer. Their first concert is this Saturday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand with The Jump Jax.

The Jump Jax are an electrifying quartet bringing their own fresh take on good-time tunes to the Central Coast music scene. Consisting of four seasoned, professional musicians, this group brings an energetic and danceable mix of classic jump blues, swing, soul and rockabilly along with tasty originals that are guaranteed to get feet moving and hearts pounding. Songwriter Ted Waterhouse leads the band on fluid electric arch-top and slide guitars and vocals. Reedman Ron McCarley lays down swinging jazz and soul riffs on tenor, alto and baritone saxes and clarinet. Ace drummer Michael Smothers provides the cookin’ beat and adds superb lead and backing vocals. Bassist Dave Block locks into the grooves while providing more great vocals. All together these four exceptional musicians bring a sound that is sharp and focused with dynamics suitable for any size venue. The band’s performances convey their deep love for classic American musical styles delivered with their own unique jumpin’ spin.

Paradise Shaved Ice and Zen Dog will be selling their delicious concert fare, including shaved ice and hot dogs.

“Saturdays in the Park” Summer Concert Schedule:

July 9

The Jump Jax (Jump, Swing, Soul, R&B)

(No Concert July 16 — Mark your calendar for Ice Cream Zoofari at the Charles Paddock Zoo 5:30 to 8 p.m.)

July 23

Ghost\Monster (Feel good Rock’n Roll)

July 30

Cinder Blues Band (Blues), presented by Starna Cells, Inc.

August 6

SoundHouse (Rock), presented by Re/Max Success

August 13

The Counterfeit Kings (Cover Songs), presented by Quota of Atascadero

(No Concert August 20 — Mark your calendar for Dancing in the Streets, Downtown August 20, 5 to 9 p.m.

August 27

The JD Project (Rock, Blues & Country)

September 3

Stellar (Classic, Fleetwood Mac Covers), presented by CCPN

September 10

Truth About Seafood (Rock)

All concerts are planned for the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Concerts are free to the public, and everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket, a low-back chair, and the entire family to relish the warm summer evenings in Atascadero.

The Saturday in the Park, 2022 Summer Concert Series is brought to you by the City of Atascadero and their fantastic Sponsors, including presenting sponsors: Grigger & Alice Jones, Perry’s Parcel & Gift, Re/Max Success, Waste Management, Golden 1 Credit Union and Stove & Spa Center; Supporting sponsors include Quota of Atascadero, Starna Cells, Inc., Union & Vine, and Coastal Communities Physicians Network (CCPN)

In-Kind sponsors: All Signs & Graphics and Annie Gallagher Graphics.

The City sends a special thanks to all of you for your support in helping them put on these concerts.

For more information, go to VisitAtascadero.com/events, or give us a call at (805) 470-3360.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09w1ad_0gZe0H2M00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Summer Sizzle Series Update

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero and the North County Farmer’s Markets are working on the third week of the Summer Sizzle Series. Plan to be out at the Sunken Gardens on Wednesday, July 13, from 3 to 6 p.m., with the last one scheduled for Aug. 3.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

California Mid-State Fair Specialty Days Announced

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is excited to share the return of our specialty days where guests can enjoy perks during their visit. Join us on Opening Day, Wednesday, July 20, to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Main Gate Entrance beginning at 3:30 p.m. and preview the new and exciting things taking place at this year’s Fair before gates officially open at 4 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Entertainment
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 3-11

On July 3, Albina Mejia Gonzalez, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 28th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice and for falsely representing oneself as another.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Marshall

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Marshall from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. Marshall is a sweet older gentleman who is ready to find his forever home! He’s still pretty active so he would love a home where her can go on some walks or play in the yard. He’s a smart and loyal boy who’ll stick right by your side. He already knows some basic commands and is always eager to learn. Once you get to know him, he will show you his cuddly side.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Park#Concerts#Waste Management#Shaved Ice#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#American
The Atascadero News

Alicia Ann Bradbeer 1958-2022

Alicia Ann Bradbeer, 64, of Paso Robles, Ca. passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022. Alicia was born in Delano, Ca. to Coy and June Shockley. Alicia had lived in the San Luis Obispo area since she was 18, where she met her husband, the love of her life William Edward Bradbeer while she worked at the restaurant SAM’s as a waitress. Alicia worked and helped run her family’s restaurants, the Templeton Corner, where all the pies and cookies she made, and the Halfway Station, where she loved to sing for her peers. She also sold cellular service, worked at Vons, and retired from Aviation sales. She was funny, loving, and had a caring heart.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Fire in Paso 07.11.2022

A lot of sirens yesterday in the north county. One issue was a small fire off of Vineyard drive in Paso Robles. That occurred around 3:05 yesterday afternoon. Two Cal Fire engines handled the incident. The cause is under investigation.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

PG&E to Host Safety Town Hall Meeting

CENTRAL COAST — Fire season is upon us here in California, and to help keep communities and customers safe, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a Safety Town Hall meeting. In an effort to evolve its wildfire safety program to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Lompoc Record

Discovery Channel's Shark Week blimp, #WestShark, visits Santa Maria

Some may have noticed what looked like a large, inflated shark hovering overhead in Santa Maria on Friday. Credit the Discovery Channel, which is promoting Shark Week this month by sending the blimp up and down the West Coast. In honor of the annual aquatic predator-themed week of television programming,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
kcbx.org

Temporary, transitional housing project opening soon in Grover Beach

Unsheltered homelessness in San Luis Obispo County has grown by about 22 percent over the last five years, according to an estimate by 5Cities Homeless Coalition. The organization is working to mitigate the issue by building a new temporary emergency shelter in South County. The Cabins for Change Project will...
GROVER BEACH, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 06/27 – 07/03/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. June 27, 2022. 02:13— Salvador...
PASO ROBLES, CA
7x7.com

Where to Eat in Paso Robles

There’s an irresistible sense of whimsy and fun when you step in this posh yet relaxed restaurant right by Downtown City Park. Its name translates to “the little rascals,” an ode to owners Courtney and Julien Asseo’s three kids, and there’s a true sense of joie de vivre at the bustling bar or a table in striking distance of the glass-enclosed wine cellar. Julien is the son of one of Paso Robles’ most celebrated winemakers (Stephan Asseo of L’ Aventure), but he opted for the culinary route, learning his craft in Paris and Las Vegas under legends like Guy Savoy and Joel Robuchon. At “LPC,” he perfects classic French dishes (the tarte flambée is exemplary), while deftly sending bistro standards into fresh, captivating directions like Burgundy escargot risotto. It’s only a matter of time before he’s winning James Beard awards.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

The Show Must Go On

ATASCADERO — On the afternoon of July 1, around 24 hours after Sanborn Theatres officially took over as operator of Atascadero’s only movie theater, it reopened as Colony Cinemas. “We took possession of the keys around 2 [p.m.] on the 30th [of June], and we were open at...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 20 – 30

Edgar Herman Beyer, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, June 20. Cesar Humerto Bonifacio Rivera Villegas, age 40, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, June 30. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy