What They Are Saying: The buzz after 5-star Peter Woods commits to Clemson

Clemson landed a huge commitment Friday night when Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers during a commitment ceremony at his high school.

Twitter blew up with reactions to Woods’ commitment following his big announcement.

Check out what they are saying about the new five-star addition to Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class:

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.