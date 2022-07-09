ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Ridiculed Over Twitter Deal Backtrack: 'Rocket Boy Taps Out'

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkerD_0gZdyYlV00
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was mocked on Twitter after he said he plans to "terminate" his deal to purchase the platform on Friday. Musk is pictured during the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty

Elon Musk is being slammed on social media over news that he plans to "terminate" his $44 billion Twitter takeover agreement.

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday revealed that Musk had informed Twitter that he was backing out of the deal over alleged deceptions involving the platform's "fake or spam accounts." Twitter's board soon announced plans to sue Musk for breaking the contract, saying in a statement that it would "enforce the merger agreement" in court and was "confident" of victory.

Musk's plans quickly inspired ridicule on Twitter, with several users apparently relishing the platform's plans to sue the tech mogul and noting that he could soon be on the hook for a $1 billion termination penalty fee under the terms of the agreement. Some also pointed out that stock values for both Tesla and Twitter fell sharply in the months following the announcement of the deal.

"Rocket Boy taps out," tweeted John Anthony Castro, CEO of tax preparation software company AiTax and a Republican 2024 presidential candidate. "Kinda hard to use Tesla stock as collateral when the stock tanks. Twitter now plans to sue Elon Musk for the $1 BILLION dollar penalty. Womp womp lol."

"Elon Musk: tanks Tesla's stock price and costs himself a billion dollar termination fee by backing out of a contract he waived due diligence on, all for a temporary ego stroke," musician Anthony D'Amato tweeted. "Weirdos on the internet: This guy's playing six dimensional chess!"

"Musk sold billions in Tesla stock after initially announcing the Twitter acquisition plan, presumably to increase his liquidity for the deal," investment strategist Lyn Alden tweeted. "Will he be buying the Tesla shares back now that the deal is terminated, or nah?"

"Called this 2 1/2 months ago," tweeted activist and writer Amy Siskind. "Elon Musk is not a serious person. Even when the stock market was 20% higher, he was already overpaying. He is like the Joe Rogan of M & A - all blustery and stupidity for attention."

"Elon Musk needs to be arrested for Twitter stock manipulation," tweeted multimedia journalist David Leavitt.

"Twitter just marked itself safe from Elon Musk," film critic Amanda Taylor tweeted.

Others celebrated the news while suggesting that the platform should now "ban" Musk. The billionaire, who recently announced that he would "vote Republican" in the future, vowed to purchase the platform while complaining that the company's moderation standards were an assault on "free speech" and "censored" conservatives.

"Twitter should ban Elon Musk," Leavitt also tweeted.

"Twitter should ban Elon Musk just for the lols," Democratic strategist Max Burns tweeted.

"Twitter should ban Elon Musk just because he's annoying and it'd drive him batty," tweeted writer and podcaster Joshua Holland.

"I wonder if the powers that be at Twitter are tempted to ban Elon Musk for the headache he's caused them (not to mention the stock value plummeting after he bailed on the deal," video game journalist Erik Kain tweeted.

"At the rate things are going Twitter will suspend @elonmusk's account and then he has to buy Twitter just to get his account back," Sven Henrich, lead market strategist for NorthmanTrader, tweeted alongside a "tears of joy" emoji.

Musk was also mocked for his large and growing number of offspring. Earlier this week, Business Insider reported that Musk had fathered twins born last November to an executive at one of his companies, bringing the total number of his known children to nine.

"BREAKING: Elon Musk pulls out of Twitter deal which is a first for the father of nine," actor Feodor Chin tweeted.

"Now that Elon Musk is bailing on the Twitter deal, he'll have more time to spend with his children," tweeted financial planner Douglas Boneparth.

"Seeing how easy it is for Elon Musk to pull out, I'm surprised he has so many kids," screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer tweeted.

"@elonmusk

is consistent," radio host Mo Kelly tweeted. "He tries to pull out too late and gets sued or ends up with 10 children. Either way, he will pay in court."

"You'd think the twitter deal was one of Elon Musk kids [the] way he just abandoned it," tweeted comedian Mohanad Elshieky.

Newsweek has reached out to Tesla for comment.

Comments / 3

Trooper28
3d ago

This is unfortunate. However he exposed twitter for the cesspool that it is. His purchase would have been the only reason I went back to Twitter.

Reply
2
Related
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leavitt
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Amy Siskind
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Backtrack#Aitax#Republican
Page Six

Who is Shivon Zilis? Meet reported mother of Elon Musk’s secret twins

Shivon Zilis has reportedly made Elon Musk a dad of 10. The Tesla co-founder welcomed secret twin babies with Zilis, one of his top executives at Neuralink, in November 2021, according to Insider. In April of the following year, the parents requested the infants’ monikers be changed to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” according to court documents obtained by the website. The request was reportedly granted the following month. Musk, 51, notably welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Grimes, whose real name is...
CELEBRITIES
SlashGear

The Reason Elon Musk Is Facing A $258 Billion Lawsuit

Elon Musk is currently being sued for more than he is worth after being accused of running a "pyramid scheme." A lawsuit claiming damages of $258 billion was filed against the world's richest man in Manhattan on June 16. Musk's current net worth, according to Forbes' "real-time billionaires" list, is $212.5 billion.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Us Weekly

Who Is Shivon Zilis? 5 Things to Know About the Neuralink Executive Who Welcomed Twins With Elon Musk

Expanding the family! Elon Musk’s brood has grown after he and Shivon Zilis welcomed a set of twins. According to court documents obtained by Insider on Wednesday, July 6, the Tesla CEO, 51, and Zilis, 36, welcomed their two little ones in November 2021. The docs, filed in Texas earlier this year, petitioned the court to change the babies’ last names to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The outlet reported that their request was granted in May.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg delivers harsh message to employees

As tech stocks take a tumble amid a broader market downturn, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has delivered a harsh message to employees: Step up or clear out.In an employee Q&A on on Thursday, the Facebook founder told employees to brace for tough times ahead, according to audio reviewed by Reuters."If I had to bet, I’d say that this might be one of the worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history," Mr Zuckerberg said at the meeting.The company plans to scale back on hiring and introduce tougher performance targets for employees. Mr Zuckberg admitted that the increased expectations...
BUSINESS
Newsweek

How Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Relationship Soured

Donald Trump once called Elon Musk "one of our great geniuses," comparing him to inventor Thomas Edison. But the former president's relationship with the Tesla CEO appears to have soured. At his rally in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, Trump branded the billionaire "another bulls***" artist," saying Musk had claimed that...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy