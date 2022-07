MLB trade rumors have officially begun. With the calendar having switched to July, that means that the August 2 trade deadline is less than a month away. One team who has repeatedly popped up in the rumor mill is the New York Yankees. New York owns the best record in baseball, though with their eyes on a World Series title, general manager Brian Cashman certainly won’t hesitate to make a move that he feels puts them closer to such a goal.

