Harrisburg, PA

Lawmakers move state abortion amendment closer to 2023 vote

mahoningmatters.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposal to have voters decide whether to add a provision the Pennsylvania Constitution to say it does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions passed the Legislature on Friday and could be on the ballot next spring. The language was among five proposed...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

 

