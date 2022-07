As part of a series on cycles of disadvantage, supported by a philanthropic grant from the Paul Ramsay Foundation, we’re publishing three articles on the social determinants of health. They look at how factors like income, where you live and your background affect your risk for cancer, dementia and heart disease. In Australia, the likelihood of living for at least five years after being diagnosed with cancer has risen from 51% to 70% over the past 30 years. But not everyone has the same opportunity. Similarly, the risk of developing cancer differs depending on where you live, how well off you...

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO