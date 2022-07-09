FBI's Missy Peregrym announces she and husband Tom Oakley have welcomed their second child together

Missy Peregrym revealed that she gave birth to a baby girl named Mela Josephine through a post that was shared to her Instagram account on Friday.

The 40-year-old performer posted a photo of her older son Otis, aged two, snuggling up next to his baby sister, who arrived in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The FBI actress also penned a lengthy message where she expressed her feelings about bringing another child into her life. This is Missy's second child with her husband Tom Oakley.

Peregrym began by speaking about the emotions that she felt during Mela Josephine's birth.

'I was scared and supported, excited and cheered on, fully seen and heard. Lots of tears, questions and just as much laughter,' she wrote.

The performer then revealed that she chose to have a water birth, which she felt was a positive experience.

'It's usually all about the baby, but this time, I was also cared for in every way, before, during and after the birth. I am so grateful I had the room to choose every step of the way, rewarded with the most calm, gentle entrance into the world for Mela,' she noted.

Peregrym made a point of illustrating the devotion of her husband, with whom she shares Otis and her newborn daughter.

'I can't say enough about how much Tom stepped up to allow me to rest and do what I needed to be present. In no way has our journey been easy, but it has been full and I'm incredibly blessed that he's my partner,' she noted.

The actress then revealed that she would be taking a brief hiatus from her acting career in order to care for her child, as she wrote: '@fbicbs is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September.'

Peregrym then expressed that she felt fortunate to be able to take time off from her professional commitments following Mela's birth.

She wrote: 'I'm relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!).'

The actress concluded by writing: 'I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too.'

Peregrym and Oakley tied the knot in 2018, and they brought Otis into their lives three years later.

The actress was formerly married to Zachary Levi for a single year, and their marriage ended in 2015.

She eventually moved on with her current husband, and she announced that she was pregnant with their second child this past February.