ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

Girard police investigating one-vehicle rollover crash in borough that killed Lake City man

By Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAxhP_0gZdwj1g00

GIRARD — A Lake City man was killed when his vehicle went out of control and crashed at a railroad crossing in the borough on Thursday night.

Michael Shingler, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:11 a.m. Friday following the crash, which was reported on Thursday at 11:06 p.m. on Haggerty Street in Girard, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said Friday.

According to Cook, Shingler was driving along Haggerty Street when his vehicle went out of control, traveled into some trees and rolled before coming to rest on railroad tracks. A train was not involved in the accident, Cook said.

Cook ruled Shingler's death as accidental due to multiple blunt-force trauma.

The Girard Police Department is investigating the crash. Information from borough police was not available Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Theft of About 70 Knives in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of approximately 70 knives in Crawford County, troopers said Monday night. It happened on Cochranton Rd. in West Mead Township. The victim told troopers the lock was cut from the unit then the knives were stolen, according to State Police. Each knife was...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Operating ATV Drunk Ahead Of Crash

CHERRY CREEK – A 40-year-old Jamestown man is accused of operating his ATV while under the influence of alcohol ahead of a crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that Brian Erickson was charged following a personal injury motor vehicle accident involving an ATV in the Town of Cherry Creek on the 4th of July.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Young Driver Hurt In Weekend Crash

PORTLAND – A 17-year-old female was taken to a regional hospital via medical helicopter following a weekend motor vehicle crash in Chautauqua County over the weekend. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the single vehicle accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Portland around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Sleeping While Her Toddlers Were Outside Unsupervised

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for reportedly sleeping while her toddlers were outside unsupervised on multiple occasions. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Theresa L. Blauser, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Thursday, July 7.
OIL CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Girard, PA
City
Lake City, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Killed, 2 Women Injured in Overnight Crash in Conneaut Township

A single-vehicle crash killed a man and injured two women early Sunday morning in Conneaut Township, Erie County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 18 just south of Pennside Rd. around 3:21 a.m. A Toyota car was heading south at a high speed when it left the...
CONNEAUT, OH
chautauquatoday.com

Brocton Man Hospitalized with Serious Injuries in Route 5 Crash

A Brocton man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries following a car-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Pomfret. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 5 and Van Buren Road at about 3:30 PM. An investigation found that 31-year-old Merritt Wolcott was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Route 5 and struck a sedan driven by 21-year-old Kaitlyn Hill of Noblesville, Indiana. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hill was traveling north on Van Buren Road crossing Route 5 to continue to Lake Avenue when Merritt's motorcycle struck her passenger side rear door. Wolcott was treated at the scene and airlifted by STAT MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Hill was not injured. The crash, which remains under investigation, caused a portion of Route 5 to shut down for about three hours.
FREDONIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
butlerradio.com

Man Assaulted In Mercer Co. Incident

A Mercer County man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted another man late last week in nearby Mercer County. According to State Police, an unidentified 64-year-old Sandy Lake man, who is also a township supervisor, began working on a culvert on Park Road in Sandy Lake Township around 6 p.m. on Friday (July 8th).
MERCER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Charged after Bullet Hole Found in Window in Girard Township

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man after a bullet hole was found in a window in Girard Township on Saturday. Troopers said it happened in the 1800 block of Fairplain Rd. when a 42-year-old Erie man was target practicing in the area using an improper backstop. He was taken...
GIRARD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
chautauquatoday.com

Search Warrants in Jamestown Lead to Four Arrests

A series of three search warrants in Jamestown on Friday resulted in the arrest of four city residents and the seizure of narcotics and a loaded gun. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force carried out the warrants at about 1:00 PM with assistance from the Jamestown Police SWAT Team and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Suspect who allegedly shot Orbeez at residents now in custody

One suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting Orbeez pellets at city residents earlier this month. Erie Police said that they received multiple calls last week about an individual riding around in a white Jeep Wrangler who was shooting frozen water-filled pellets or Orbeez at pedestrians. Erie Police were able to obtain a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver dies in Girard rollover accident overnight

Correction: The name of the street where this incident occurred was Haggerty Street. One person is dead after an accident in Girard overnight. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night at the railroad crossing at Haggerty Street in Girard. According to reports from the scene, the driver of a car lost control, causing the […]
GIRARD, PA
2 On Your Side

Man dies after falling into Chautauqua Lake

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A man died Saturday after falling into Chautauqua Lake. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office received a report at 1:24 p.m. Saturday that a man had fallen into the lake near Martha’s Vineyard, which is in the Town of Ellery. The Fluvanna Fire Department, County...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Three Arrested in Jamestown Business Burglaries

Jamestown Police made three arrests in connection with two separate business burglaries over the weekend on the city's east side. The first incident was reported at about 11:00 PM Friday, when officers were called to a burglary in progress and saw 46-year-old Winfred Clark coming out of a building with a black-colored speaker. Police say Clark did not have permission to possess or remove the item from the building, and he was taken into custody and charged with 3rd-degree burglary and petit larceny. He is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Oliver Road roundabout project to shift detour

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The five-leg roundabout project currently underway on Oliver Road will see a new detour beginning tomorrow (July 13). During the 15-day detour, a portion of Flower Road and the Flower Road entrance to the Erie County Technical School will be closed. The planned detour was announced on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Facebook page.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Crews called to Mercer County house fire

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters were called to a house fire in West Middlesex Monday afternoon. Crews were called to 600 block of New Bedford Road around 12:30 p.m. Firefighters said that there was smoke in the house. They do not believe anyone was home at the time...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy