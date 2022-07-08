Like No Other Place

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the successful completion of CAPSTONE’s second TCM burn. Much smaller than the first TCM burn, this second TCM burn demonstrates the spacecraft’s ability to perform small and precise maneuvers, a capability that is critical to operations in a Near Rectilinear Halo Orbit (NRHO). The maneuver further cleaned up launch injection dispersions and any execution dispersions that occurred during the first burn. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220710005046/en/ CAPSTONE is scheduled to arrive in NRHO around the Moon on November 13 (Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation) For each burn, navigation information is collected by NASA’s Deep Space Network and processed by the Advanced Space flight dynamics team. The Terran Orbital Mission Operations Center then commands the burn and processes the post-burn telemetry. As with the first TCM burn, Terran Orbital Guidance Navigation and Control systems perfectly performed the maneuver as designed by Advanced Space. Statistics for the burn include:

