Summerfest returns to Woonsocket after four years

Here are the events for the month of July at Heritage State Park. Thursday, July 14 – TRIBUTE CONCERT WITH ROBERT BLACK AND SPECIAL GUESTS JOHNNY CASH, CREEDENCE AND ELVIS PRESLEY! 6:00 pm—8:00 pm The Fall River Public Library presents the an ALLSTAR TRIBUTE CONCERT with music legends. Free and outdoors in the Meadow. Bring your chairs, sun screen and insect repellent and sit back and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime concert of tributes to the titans of the music industry. There will be food trucks. Fun for all ages. Open to the public. No bags, backpacks or coolers, please! For more information contact www.fallriverlibrary.org.
