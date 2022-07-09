ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Summerfest returns to Woonsocket after four years

By MIRANDA NAZZARO, NBC 10 NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummerfest kicked off on Friday night for the first time in four years. The festival is being held at World War II Veterans Memorial Park off Social Street in Woonsocket. "You know with the...

Turnto10.com

Cape Verdean Independence Day Festival returns to Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Many gathered in Providence on Sunday to celebrate Cape Verdean Independence Day. Organizers said vendors arrived at India Point Park as early as 5 a.m. to set up their booths. The festival marked 47 years since Cape Verde became independent from Portugal. "It's beyond important,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence Restaurant Weeks kicks off

(WJAR) — Restaurant Weeks returned to Providence on Sunday, with 44 local restaurants participating in the two-week event. The featured restaurants are showcasing special dishes for visitors to try at a discounted rate. "I think it's great especially how the restaurants suffered during the pandemic," Patricia Antoinette, who attended...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Crowds flock to Wickford Art Festival

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a town tradition, synonymous with summer: The annual Wickford Art Festival. The two-day event, featuring over 180 fine artists, attracts thousands of people to the village each year. This year, organizers were expecting a higher than usual turnout. “Oh, the festival is a display of fantastic artwork from all […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

New Planet Fitness opens in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Planet Fitness location opened in Pawtucket Monday. The new location on Beverage Hill Avenue is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. “After more than two years that reinforced how important both physical...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Demolition begins for River Street building in Woonsocket

(WJAR) — Demolition began on Monday in Woonsocket for the old River Street building. Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced on June 22 the asbestos and pest abatements were completed at the former Dorado property, allowing demolition to begin. "The demolition of 719 River Street means a lot to my...
WOONSOCKET, RI
GEORGE WHILEY CENTER PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND

While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
PAWTUCKET, RI
July Events at Heritage State Park

Here are the events for the month of July at Heritage State Park. Thursday, July 14 – TRIBUTE CONCERT WITH ROBERT BLACK AND SPECIAL GUESTS JOHNNY CASH, CREEDENCE AND ELVIS PRESLEY! 6:00 pm—8:00 pm The Fall River Public Library presents the an ALLSTAR TRIBUTE CONCERT with music legends. Free and outdoors in the Meadow. Bring your chairs, sun screen and insect repellent and sit back and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime concert of tributes to the titans of the music industry. There will be food trucks. Fun for all ages. Open to the public. No bags, backpacks or coolers, please! For more information contact www.fallriverlibrary.org.
FALL RIVER, MA
Gallery: N.S. Heritage Day includes kids’ fun, tours, fireworks & more

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A series of events dubbed Heritage Day on Saturday, July 9 included something for everyone, from car enthusiasts to history buffs. Hundreds of residents came out to enjoy a full day of festivities, put on through collaboration between North Smithfield Parks & Recreation and the North Smithfield Heritage Association. The community events included a car show, a vendor fair, displays, tours, Kids Day in the Park and a grand finale with food trucks, live entertainment and fireworks at North Smithfield High School.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
North Providence dollar store reopens its doors after fire

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence Dollar General is back open after an unexpected fire shut its doors almost a year ago. North Providence residents told NBC 10 News on Monday they have missed the store on Smith Street. "It's very convenient to have it," Jeremy Calcagno...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
When her East Side homeless encampment was bulldozed, Molly lost everything

Just off the bike path behind the Salvation Army on Pitman Street on the East Side of Providence there was a homeless encampment not far from the water, near the train tracks. The site is also not too far from a nearby elder care facility. There, until recently and mostly hidden behind trees and brush, was a small community of unhoused people living in tents. The police visited the site and in conversation with those living there, told them that they were not going to be evicted anytime soon and that they were safe to stay there.
PROVIDENCE, RI
New Bedford Folk Festival makes a comeback after COVID-19 hiatus

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The New Bedford Folk Festival is back for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands are gathering in the downtown area this weekend. Folk musicians and fans are filling up the streets of New Bedford for the festival. Stages were...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Once-Popular New Bedford Intersection Abandoned by Panhandlers

One of the most sought-after locations by panhandlers in all of Greater New Bedford now sits empty on a sunny summer afternoon. Oh, how times have changed. Back before the 2020 presidential election, the COVID pandemic and rabid inflation grabbed all of the headlines, New Bedford's panhandler problem was the talk of the airwaves on WBSM.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Local funeral director honored

MATTAPOISETT — Patrick T. Saunders of the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals in New Bedford and Mattapoisett is one of 20 funeral service professionals selected as a member of 2022-2023 class of the National Funeral Directors Association’s National Emerging Leaders Program. The selected participants will develop leadership skills that...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Dive team retrieves ring from Boston river

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Fire department divers in Massachusetts have managed to retrieve a Chicago woman’s large diamond ring that fell into the Charles River. The Cambridge Fire Department says the incident happened Sunday when the woman placed the ring in her husband’s shirt pocket for safekeeping while she applied sunscreen. When he took off his shirt to cool off with a quick swim, the ring tumbled into the river. The distraught couple alerted a dive team that was patrolling nearby, and a diver located the ring within five minutes. In a Facebook post, the fire department says the ring’s owner was “very relieved and excited.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Bristol County Fifes & Drums

2000: The year of Big Brother, OG Britney Spears, chunky Nokia phones, and when everyone thought the world would end. But the world didn’t end. Y2K hysteria came and went, and with it, birthed a new concept for Seekonk; a concept that was actually quite “historical.” Two mothers decided to start a fife and drum corps in January of that year with the intention of marching in the Seekonk Memorial Day Parade… And the idea behind the Yankee Volunteers was officially born.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

