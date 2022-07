A Southaven woman was sentenced today to five years and three months in prison for assaulting an employee of the United States. According to court documents, Tamekia Scott, 36, a former U.S. Postal employee, forcibly assaulted the Postmaster of the U.S. Post Office in Hernando on July 13, 2021, by stabbing the woman with a screwdriver. The victim was engaged in the official performance of her duties at the time of the attack that resulted in bodily injury.

