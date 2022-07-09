ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Help the Hellbender – Tennessee’s Giant Salamander

By Hope McAlee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQFM9_0gZdvdlX00
An Eastern Hellbender Salamander, North America’s largest salamander. (AP Photo/Rick Callahan)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite their alarming name, Tennessee is home to a delightfully large salamander: the Eastern Hellbender.

Affectionately referred to as “snot otters,” hellbenders have been disappearing from the Great Smoky Mountains. Home to many animals, the mountains are also known as the “Salamander Capital of the World.”

The hellbender is the largest salamander in North America. Living in clear, fast moving streams and rivers, these amphibians live under large flat rocks to hide from predators. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the hellbender can be found in the Eastern two-thirds of the state, but they are in need of management due to a shrinking population.

The cause for this decline? Stream impoundment and pollution. In the past, park rangers and experts have called for nature visitors to stop moving rocks and logs in streams and rivers. This harmless-seeming task disrupts and destroys the habitat and nesting sites for many animals, including the hellbender.

The hellbender may seem a bit frightening, but it poses no risk to humans and plays an important role of keeping other populations in check in its habitat. The hellbender is carnivorous, feeding on crayfish, insects, small fish, and worms.

To help the hellbender, experts ask people to pay attention to water pollution and to leave rocks where they lie. Aside from preserving their habitat, hellbenders absorb oxygen through their skin. Obstructions that reduce water flow may also limit the oxygen available.

Any improvement to the quality of the water that these animals call home can increase the long-term longevity of the species.

Comments / 0

Related
WEGR ROCK 103

This Is The Best Lake In Tennessee

Tennessee may be landlocked, but thanks to the bountiful the lakes dotting the state from Memphis to Bristol, you don't have to go too far to spend some quality time on the water with family and friends. Cheapism searched the country to find the best lake in each state, including...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

What is a ghost kitchen? Tennessee officials weigh in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More restaurants are shifting the way they serve food to customers to a business model that doesn’t include a sit-in experience, also known as a “ghost kitchen.” Ongoing supply chain issues, inflation and a nationwide worker shortage are spurring the race toward change in the food industry, along with advancements in technology and virtual options.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WJHL

Tennessee cracking down on speeding in 5-state operation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is one of five states in the Southeast that will participate in an effort to reduce speeding during the summer. A release from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office states Operation Southern Slow Down will run from July 18-24 in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The campaign was […]
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Six Tennessee cities among nation’s “sweatiest”

Six Tennessee cities are among the sweatiest in the nation, according to an online study. In the study of 200 metropolitan areas, Nashville is ranked the 17th sweatiest, Memphis 24th, Clarksville 33rd, Murfreesboro 47th, Chattanooga 52nd, and Knoxville 66th. Orlando, Florida was considered the nation’s sweatiest city. The study,...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

8 great East Tennessee staycations to help your pockets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA is reporting more Tennessee families are choosing one-day getaways amid high gas, hotel and food prices. “Your trip is becoming more expensive for accommodations to simply just going out and seeing things,” Tennessee AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said. East Tennesseans can visit the Ijams...
KNOXVILLE, TN
John M. Dabbs

Survival Uncertain for Some Tennessee Pets - Shelters Facing Difficult Choices Volunteer State

The animal shelter in Fayetteville, Tennessee, closed on July 1 for the foreseeable future. The closure was fallout from Animal Control and Care with Fayetteville and Lincoln County. The Humane Society of Lincon County is unable to continue providing services without governmental support. The Humane Society says they will also be unable to investigate complaints, such as abuse, cruelty, neglect, and stray animals as a result.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hellbender#Water Pollution#Giant Salamander#Eastern
WATE

Lifelong disease found in Maury County cattle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The state veterinarian is finding cases of a lifelong parasite called “Theileria orientalis” in a herd of cattle in Middle Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture found an affected herd in Maury County that shows signs of illness and lethargy, and despite veterinary attention and antibiotic treatments, some animals have died.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

TVA Begins Seasonal Drawdown Of Kentucky Lake

(The following was written by one of our outdoor commentators, Steve McCadams. In addition to broadcasting his Kentucky Lake reports on our radio stations, he also publishes a regular blog at KentuckyLake.com. You can listen to Steve’s weekly podcast anytime on our website. Click on Listen and podcasts.). Lake...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Longevity
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee authorities looking for runaway teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a runaway teen girl. On June 16, it was reported that Breonna Stacy Gardner, 17, and Christen Griffith, 16, ran away from Lake Brook Academy around 10:20 a.m. Recently, Griffith was found in Lafayette, Tennessee and returned to the Department of Children’s Services custody in Cookeville, according to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland.
LAFAYETTE, TN
WHNT News 19

Best counties to retire to in Tennessee

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
TENNESSEE STATE
rejournals.com

Matthews closes $10.75 million sale of shopping center in Tennessee

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ recently brokered the sale of a shopping center for $10.75 million at 5380 Highway 153 in Hixson, Tennessee. Senior associate Keegan Mulcahy and associate Gerard Hamas represented the buyer in the transaction. Matthews™ represented the buyer in the sale of its downleg months prior,...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Survey and Research: Tennessee Residents Earn the 10th Least Alternative Income

Tennessee Residents Earn the 10th Least Alternative Income. Heightened inflation over the last year is stretching many households’ finances. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures from April 2022 suggested that inflation may have peaked, but showed that prices have increased by 8.3% year-over-year. A dollar does not go as far as it did at the beginning of 2021, and households are doing what they can to keep up with rapid price increases.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Why do so many Tennessee drivers not have insurance?

According to a financial technology company, Tennessee is ranked No. 2 in the nation as having the most irresponsible drivers. SmartAsset is headquartered in New York City and publishes articles, guides, reviews, calculators and tools to help people make decisions about personal finance. It also apparently wades in on such...
WJHL

2022 Washington County, TN mayoral race is a rematch

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting starts this week in Tennessee and there are several key races across the region. On Friday, you can vote in the primary for state and federal elections and in the county general election. In Washington County, Republican incumbent Mayor Joe Grandy is seeking a second term while James Reeves […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy