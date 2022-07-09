ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Legislators weigh in on WI Supreme Court Drop Box Ruling

By Judy Steffes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison, WI – Today, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled, in Richard Teigen v. WEC, that returning absentee ballots to drop boxes not at the clerk’s office violates Wisconsin election law. Sen. Stroebel (R – Cedarburg) issued the following statement:. “For two years I have witnessed an...

Slate

Wisconsin Supreme Court Bans Drop Boxes, Suggests Biden’s 2020 Victory Was “Illegitimate”

On Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Republican majority outlawed ballot drop boxes by a 4–3 vote, abolishing a reform that had made voting easier and more accessible in the state. The lead opinion—authored by the notorious fringe-right reactionary Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley—contains alarming language casting doubt on the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. It also grants credence to the GOP’s collapsing “investigation” to prove that illegal votes put Biden over the top in Wisconsin. Without a shred of evidence, the court has thrown its weight behind a dangerous conspiracy theory that helped to fuel the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
Salon

“Radical power grab”: New Supreme Court case could allow right-wingers to ignore voting right laws

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As SCOTUS-watchers scrambled to stay abreast of a rush of rulings affecting climate, immigration, Indigenous rights, and other policy areas, the nation's highest court on Thursday said it would hear oral arguments this October in a case involving a controversial legal theory that one advocacy group says is "threatening the future of voting rights."
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
Salon

Supreme Court rules Biden can end “remain in Mexico” policy but sends case back to a Texas court

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. "Supreme Court rules Biden administration can end "remain in Mexico" policy, sending case back to a Texas court" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
Slate

How the President Could Counter a Rogue Supreme Court

The Supreme Court was really on one this term. It established a constitutional right to concealed carry for gun owners. Native Americans lost some important sovereignty rights. The justices OK’d prayer on a school football field. They ruled that even if a prisoner has proved their innocence, they may have to stay behind bars anyway. And on the final day of the term, the court restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases—and the justices then announced a few of the cases they’ll hear next year, including one that just might change the way elections are run in this country. If you thought all this was bad enough, Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern is here to tell you it’s only beginning: “Every June for the rest of your life is going to be like this or worse.” On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Stern about the ideas being suggested for how to reform the Supreme Court, and why the Biden administration hasn’t yet considered them, even given this year’s explosive term. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin Supreme Court stands up for integrity of voting laws

One sentence from a Friday decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is true not just for the Badger State, but everywhere. “If the right to vote is to have any meaning at all,” wrote the court majority in Teigen v. Wisconsin Elections Commission, “elections must be conducted according to law.”
Axios

The Supreme Court’s battle with the executive branch

The Supreme Court wrapped up its term last month with a blockbuster case - the reversal of Roe v Wade. That decision overshadowed several others this term that point to conservative justices' next target - the executive branch. Plus: how a mass shooting occurred in Illinois and Highland Park, despite...
