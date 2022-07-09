ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gadsden Times

Reward offered for info on shooting death of Calhoun County man in Gadsden

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sI12o_0gZdvZBV00

A Calhoun County man died from a gunshot injuries in Gadsden early Tuesday morning, and a reward is now offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of his killer.

Trayvon White died at a Gadsden hospital after an incident that is now under investigation by Gadsden police.

Officers responded to a "shots fired" call in the 1400 block of East Broad Street in Gadsden at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. They were then notified of a gunshot victim at the hospital.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, but have not identified a suspect, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. The organization is offering a $1,000 reward for information.

Investigators are asking anyone who was present at the time of the shooting, or who has information about possible suspects or vehicles involved, to come forward.

Those with information about White's shooting are asked to call the Gadsden Police Department or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via the P3-tips app.

When calling CrimeStoppers, callers should be sure to receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Tips can remain anonymous.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Reward offered for info on shooting death of Calhoun County man in Gadsden

Comments / 1

Related
WAFF

Man charged with capital murder arrested in prison for screwdriver

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man currently awaiting trial for capital murder was arrested again while staying in the Marshall County Jail, this time for having a screwdriver in jail. According to an arrest report filed by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kevon Williams, 24, was charged with first-degree promoting...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man charged with animal cruelty

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man was recently arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last month.   Cullman County Animal Control Director Rodney Banister said a call was received for a welfare check on two canines at a county residence back on June 17. He said the animals were seized that day.   “Officer Jarrett quickly responded and found two canines, (one bulldog mix and one shepherd mix) without proper nutrition and shelter at an abandoned residence,” Banister said. “They were quickly taken to a local veterinary hospital, seen and released. They are at the animal shelter where their health has improved greatly.”  Arrest warrants were issued, and Levi Joseph Gerst, 40, recently turned himself in.  
CULLMAN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

CrimeStoppers Offers Reward for Information regarding Shooting at Birthday Party in Alpine

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Shooting Incident and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. On July 2, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Jones Road in Alpine, Alabama. Deputies received information that during a child’s birthday party, a black male drove up to this location and began shooting. A vehicle was struck multiple times during this incident. No injuries were reported. A person of interest has been identified. No other information was released.
ALPINE, AL
CBS 42

Talladega man arrested for kidnapping after police chase

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Ashville arrested a Talladega man for kidnapping on Sunday. According to Ashville Police Chief Ed Hampton, Michael Sawyer, 45, was released from St. Clair County Jail early Sunday. Upon release he stole a parked car at a Texaco gas station with a five-year-old girl inside. Sawyer let the girl safely out of the car a few miles from the Texaco off Highway 11.
ASHVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Central Alabama#Police#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers#The Gadsden Times
WHNT News 19

2 arrested after trying to break in to Decatur store

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are in custody after allegedly trying to break in to a Decatur electronics store late Sunday night. John Timothy Topps, 43, of Falkville and Preston Scott Tatum, 23, of Madison are both charged with second-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and carrying a pistol without a permit.
DECATUR, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, July 11th

Breana Moore, age 20 of Anniston – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Mark Royal, age 58 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree;. Levi Wigley, age 23 of Ft Payne – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Police Arrest Three on Drug Charges

Cherokee County authorities arrested three on drug charges Sunday. All three were charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – those taken into custody included Levi Wigley, age 23 and John Griggs, age 36 – both from Ft Payne, and Ashley Gibson, 24 of Valley Head.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
wbrc.com

Skeletal remains found in burned car at Birmingham cemetery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after skeletal remains were recovered from a burned sedan located on the property of the Fraternal Cemetery. The Fraternal Cemetery is located at 334 Sheridan Road in Birmingham. Just before 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, officers from the West Precinct...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Five firefighters injured fighting fire in Gadsden

Five firefighters were injured Tuesday morning while fighting a fire in Gadsden area. According to Assistant Fire Chief Lecil Harrelson , the Gadsden Fire Department and the Rainbow City Fire Department were working to put out a fire in the County Club area, when three Gadsden firefighters fell through a floor approximately 10 to 12 feet into a basement.
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed following single-vehicle crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash around 6:20 p.m. on July 10 claimed the life of a Centre woman. Police say 42-year-old Norma D. Richardson was injured when the 2008 Nissan Altima she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Richardson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to the Cherokee Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy