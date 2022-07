Lewis Hamilton said he is “disgusted and disappointed” following reports that fans have been subjected to racist, homophobic and sexist abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix.A number of allegations, including of sexual harassment, have emerged on social media from people attending this weekend’s race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.Formula One bosses have launched an investigation into the claims, describing them as “completely unacceptable”.Hamilton, who took aim at a number of Max Verstappen’s supporters after they cheered his 140mph qualifying crash here on Friday, wrote on Instagram: “Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO