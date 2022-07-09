ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Manitou Springs Pie Baking contest call for entries

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nym0W_0gZdv8gN00
(Photo by HATIM KAGHAT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs is set to host its annual Ice Cream Social and Pie Baking Contest this August, and applications are now open for the best bakers in the region.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 1 in Mansions Park, Manitou Springs will host its annual “Good Old Summertime” Ice Cream Social & Pie Baking Contest. Participants will provide two identical homemade pies. Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners in two categories – the best fruit and nut pies.

There will also be a Kids’ Division, open to all kids 14 and under, with only fruit & nut pies. Judging will be based upon the best pie overall in 2 categories: Adult & Kids .

Slices of each pie will be offered for $3.00 per slice and a generous scoop of ice cream for $3.00 as well. Entertainment will be provided by Little London Winds at Soda Springs Park at 7 p.m.

Applications are now available for the annual Good Ol’ Fashioned Ice Cream Social & Pie Baking Contest. You can pick up an application at the Manitou Springs Chamber offices or fill out application online at manitousprings.org/pie-baking-contest-entry-form.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show: Rock and Roll, Colorado Style

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wondering what Colorado sounds like? Give Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show a listen. Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show calls their music “Colorado Rock,” a mix of many different styles all with a Rock & Roll flavor. The band started 12 years ago after guitarist Scott Bein answered a Craigslist Ad. Drummer Russell Graves joined […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Manitou Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Kids on Bikes rides to remember a former volunteer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every Sunday in the Summer, Kids on Bikes hits the trails for some sweaty fun and cold popsicles, but today meant something a little different for those participating. “It’s a very special thing,” said Daniel Byrd, executive director of Kids on Bikes. The Kids on Bikes “Popcycle” Ride is a notorious summertime […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Celebrate Omo’s first birthday at CMZoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is getting ready to celebrate Omo’s first birthday on July 20. In honor of CMZoo’s beloved hippo’s first birthday, the zoo is inviting the community to attend Omo’s First Birthday Party. Omo’s birthday activities will be on July 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at Water’s Edge: Africa.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Find a forever friend at Rescue Puppy Yoga

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rescue Puppy Yoga gives down dog a whole new meaning with yoga classes featuring puppies that need forever homes. Rescue Puppy Yoga locates, fosters, funds and finds forever homes for animals in need. Guests will have the opportunity to spend time with rescued puppies while doing yoga. Classes are usually 45 minutes […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Colorado Spa is a Beer Lover’s Paradise

It's no secret that Coloradans love their craft beer - but a spa in Denver has taken their passion for hops to a whole new level. Part day-spa, part taproom. The Beer Spa combines the two for a relaxing and rejuvenating experience like no other. The spa aspect of the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda Springs#Ice Cream Social#Mansions#Food Drink#Kids Division
KXRM

Planned temporary closure of Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Due to the Barr Trail Mountain Race, the Manitou Incline will close temporarily for a partial day. On Sunday, July 17, the Manitou Incline will be closed to accommodate the race from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. The Incline will close again in September...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Japanese Restaurants in Colorado Springs, CO

At the eastern foot of the Rocky Mountains lies Colorado Springs City. It’s famous for its exciting recreation services and majestic national parks. The city’s vibrant dining scene also stands out. Suppose you’re craving sushi, teriyaki, or tempura. You can try the following 18 best Japanese restaurants in Colorado Springs, CO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Life Jackets Save Lives: two women and their dogs saved at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Finally some good news out of Lake Pueblo State Park after two women and their dogs were saved from a precarious scenario on Lake Pueblo. The waters of Lake Pueblo have been tragically deadly this year, claiming six lives so far in 2022, the most recent happening over the weekend on July […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Manitou police host community clean-up of Black Canyon

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is looking for your help to remove trash and debris from the Black Canyon Open Space starting at 9 a.m. This open space commonly sees illegal camps. Once abandoned, they are difficult to clean up due to their hard-to-reach location and the large amount of trash and debris that they leave behind.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

46th annual Labor Day Lift Off announces new attractions and events

COLORADO SPRINGS — Partnerships for 46th Labor Day Lift Off with the Rainbow Ryders announced new festival highlights for 2022. Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off is ranked in the top balloon festivals in the world by US News and World Report. New data by the Visit Colorado Springs estimates this event brings in $9.4 million.
KXRM

Parking for Seven Falls to temporarily relocate

COLORADO SPRINGS — Parking for the Seven Falls will temporarily relocate due to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo being held at the Norris-Penrose Event Center July 14-17. Seven Falls parking during this period will be relocated to the Saint Paul Catholic Church Parking Lot, located across the street from the Broadmoor West Building Complex.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy