The price of bitcoin got a small relief bounce this week as investors hoped that the worst of the crypto liquidity crisis is over. By Friday, bitcoin had risen 13.63% for the seven-day trading week beginning Sunday, and was on pace for its best week since October, according to Coin Metrics. The price rose as high as $22,478.37 at one point, climbing back from a low of about $17,000 in June.

