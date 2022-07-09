James Caan, his death and legacy as an 'Old Hollywood' legend

It's always tough whenever news breaks that a person you grew up admiring has passed away, especially when they are considered a "true legend of the game."

James Caan was one of those people, whom we lost this week at age 82.

Caan is what many describe as "one of the last greats of a bygone era," having made dozens of films spanning back to the early 1960s through today. His final film, "Fast Charlie" is set to be released posthumously.

After hearing news of his death, what's been incredible is looking back at just how many great movies he was a part of, and trying to figure out which was his best role.

Of course, any conversation about James Caan movies will always include his role as Santino "Sonny" Corleone in "The Godfather." What made that part so great is that, essentially, Sonny was little more than a side character, yet he's the one the viewer tends to focus on whenever he's comes on the screen. His intensity just had a way to capture your attention better than the others.

In other words, in a room full of tough-guy gangsters, Sonny was always the alpha

That's really saying something considering "The Godfather" is a film also starring the likes of Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and Robert Duvall, among other major Hollywood heavy hitters. Caan just had a type of presence and "cool factor" the others lacked, or at least didn't quite measure up to while sharing the screen.

Though he often played tough guys, crime bosses and hitmen, he was never really typecast as an actor, another sign of what made Caan one of the greats.

Many from my generation might remember him best from "Elf" in 2003. While "Elf" has become a modern holiday classic, it's kind of sad that that's the one people my age tend to go to, considering Caan made so many other, better movies. But, to each their own, "Elf" is still a much-loved movie.

For example, his role as the bed-ridden writer Paul Sheldon in director Rob Reiner's 1990 adaptation of Stephen King's "Misery" is arguably my favorite Caan performance, sans "The Godfather" of course.

Then there was the 1970 TV movie "Brian's Song," which I've heard many people describe as "the one film that made even the tough guys weep."

Caan could also be funny, such as his role as crime boss Mr. Henry in 1996's "Bottle Rocket," a movie that introduced us to director Wes Anderson, along with actors Owen and Luke Wilson. Caan also played himself in Mel Brooks' underrated 1976 comedy "Silent Movie."

Caan's career in movies and TV is certainly prolific, to say the least.

It's not easy trying to find the positive side of things when someone dies, but in the case of actors, musicians, writers and others of the entertainment world, it's an opportunity to explore the things you haven't experienced, or revisit others you hadn't in years.

For example, I've never seen the original "Rollerball" from 1975, which many critics and fans consider one of Caan's best. "Thief" from 1981 is another film with high praises that I cannot wait to watch for the first time.

I'd also forgotten that Caan was in one of my favorite John Wayne movies, "El Dorado" alongside Robert Mitchum from 1967.

You could write a book describing all the different roles and films Caan was a part of, which is one way to celebrate his legacy.

However, the best way a film fan can honor Caan, in my opinion, is to simply watch the films. Do a deep dive into his decades-long career and appreciate the kind of influence an actor like "Jimmy" Caan brought to the Hollywood screen, and that they just don't make actors quite like that anymore.

