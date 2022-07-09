ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Guilty plea ends decades-long investigation of multiple Pullman rapes, offers closure for victims

Cover picture for the articleWHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – After nearly two decades, the man responsible for multiple rapes in Pullman in 2003 and 2004 has pled guilty. The Pullman community is finally breathing a long-held sigh of relief, thanks to the persistent work of detectives, as well as a new investigative technique....

Federal Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspect In Local Drug Case

The suspect from a local drug trafficking case in Whitman County is being sought on a federal arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his trial. 27-year-old Joseph Baker of Airway Heights was arrested by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in downtown Colfax in November. Deputies allegedly found 150 fentanyl tablets, 48 grams of heroin, 53 grams of methamphetamine, 825 dollars in cash and a loaded handgun in Baker’s vehicle.
