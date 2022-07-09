Guilty plea ends decades-long investigation of multiple Pullman rapes, offers closure for victims

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is investigating a crash between a vehicle and motorcycle that left the rider in critical condition on Saturday. On July 9 at around 8:20 p.m., reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a Honda CRV at the 16800 block of east Sprague Ave. near Steen Rd. came in. On scene, SVPD deputies began investigating, while Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) and AMR personnel provided medical care. The severity of the injuries to the man riding the motorcycle resulted in Traffic Unit Investigators and SCOPE Incident Response Team (SIRT) volunteers being called to assist. Initial investigation suggests the driver of the Honda, 61-year-old Bonita Powers, was on the north side of Sprague and began turning east in front of a westbound motorcycle and causing the crash. Field sobriety testing and a preliminary breath test showed a her blood alcohol level at .144, well above the .08 legal limit. A search warrant was granted to obtain a blood sample for testing. The motorcyclist was transported with life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition. SVPD booked Powers into Spokane County Jail for vehicular assault, and her bond was set at $7,500. Investigation remains ongoing. SVPD says charges could be upgraded for Powers if the victim does not survive.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO