Blue green algae bloom in Grand Lake shrinks

Application fee: $45. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to your thoughtfully designed apartment at Woodland Park Apartment Homes. When you select an apartment in Broken Arrow, OK, thats part of our community, youll be close to shopping, dining, and entertainment options as well as to your work and school commitments. At Woodland Park, we have one, two, and three-bedroom apartment floor plans, designed with you in mind. Each spacious home has a host of amenities and interior finishes that have been hand-selected by our design team. Home chefs will enjoy the kitchen with spacious countertops, ample cabinetry, and energy-efficient appliances. Youll be amazed by the high ceilings and large windows that allow in plenty of natural light. When it gets warm in the summer, youll love the central AC and cooling ceiling fans while warm heat and an inviting fireplace keep you toasty in the winter. A full-size washer and dryer will make laundry convenient. Youll also appreciate the extra touches like the ceramic tile entryway, built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets, and a luxurious garden tub. Your living space extends beyond your front door with outstanding community amenities. Forget about monthly gym fees as our fully-equipped fitness center, including cardio equipment and weights, is a few steps away. Reserve the conference center for meetings and enjoy the resident lounge complete with a workspace, printing station, and wifi. After work, you can relax and unwind beside the crystal-clear swimming pool with lounge chairs and free wifi, then grill up a feast in the BBQ area where you can proudly entertain your friends. Enjoy our complimentary services of the courtesy patrol that is able to be contacted from 6 AM to 6 PM as well as our 24/7 emergency on-call maintenance team to make sure you are taken care of when we are not in the office! Youll also love our friendly and attentive staff who host fun resident events including a free continental breakfast to help you start your day the right way. And, at Woodland Park, were not just a pet-friendly apartment community, we LOVE animals and invite you to take your dog for relaxing walks along the numerous pathways in our community. Woodland Park is conveniently located southeast of Tulsa with easy access to US 64 and public transportation stops so commuting is a breeze. Youll be just minutes from schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Outdoor enthusiasts will love hiking through the woods in Ray Harrell Nature Park, trying for a hole-in-one at the Broken Arrow Family Golf Center, and playing at Haikey Creek Park. Enjoy family fun at Broken Arrow Roller Sports, the Family Aquatic Center, Cinemark IMAX theaters, and Dave Busters Arcade. History buffs can visit the Museum Broken Arrow and Military History Museum. Other enjoyable activities include shopping for fresh food at the Rose District Farmers Market, tasting ice cream at the Blue Bell Creamery, and catching a show at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. There are dining options galore with local eateries like Oklahoma Joes, Jimmys Egg, Cheddars Scratch Kitchen, and Tokyo Sushi, as well as plenty of your favorite chain restaurants. Also be sure to visit the Rose District for more than 70 enjoyable shopping, dining and entertainment experiences. If youre looking for a sensational apartment in Broken Arrow with a close and active community, beautiful amenities, friendly staff, and prime location, contact us today at Woodland Park Apartment Homes. Were here to schedule your personal tour at your convenience and help you discover your amazing new home.READ MORE.

