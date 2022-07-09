ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Blue green algae bloom in Grand Lake shrinks

By Jennifer Maupin, KTUL staff
KTUL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority reports that the blue green algae bloom in Grand Lake has decreased in size and toxicity levels. The bloom was found in Grand Lake's Ketchum Cove and is present from near the Hammerhead Marina boat ramp to near Colony...

ktul.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Oklahoma Aquarium wins 2022 Travelers' Choice Award

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Aquarium welcomes fish, turtles, and lots of tourists each year. Those tourists have had such positive experiences that the aquarium is being recognized. Tripadvisor named Oklahoma Aquarium one of its 2022 Travelers' Choice Award winners. To earn this award, the aquarium was in the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
point2homes.com

7350 South Garnett Road, Tulsa, OK 74012

Application fee: $45. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to your thoughtfully designed apartment at Woodland Park Apartment Homes. When you select an apartment in Broken Arrow, OK, thats part of our community, youll be close to shopping, dining, and entertainment options as well as to your work and school commitments. At Woodland Park, we have one, two, and three-bedroom apartment floor plans, designed with you in mind. Each spacious home has a host of amenities and interior finishes that have been hand-selected by our design team. Home chefs will enjoy the kitchen with spacious countertops, ample cabinetry, and energy-efficient appliances. Youll be amazed by the high ceilings and large windows that allow in plenty of natural light. When it gets warm in the summer, youll love the central AC and cooling ceiling fans while warm heat and an inviting fireplace keep you toasty in the winter. A full-size washer and dryer will make laundry convenient. Youll also appreciate the extra touches like the ceramic tile entryway, built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets, and a luxurious garden tub. Your living space extends beyond your front door with outstanding community amenities. Forget about monthly gym fees as our fully-equipped fitness center, including cardio equipment and weights, is a few steps away. Reserve the conference center for meetings and enjoy the resident lounge complete with a workspace, printing station, and wifi. After work, you can relax and unwind beside the crystal-clear swimming pool with lounge chairs and free wifi, then grill up a feast in the BBQ area where you can proudly entertain your friends. Enjoy our complimentary services of the courtesy patrol that is able to be contacted from 6 AM to 6 PM as well as our 24/7 emergency on-call maintenance team to make sure you are taken care of when we are not in the office! Youll also love our friendly and attentive staff who host fun resident events including a free continental breakfast to help you start your day the right way. And, at Woodland Park, were not just a pet-friendly apartment community, we LOVE animals and invite you to take your dog for relaxing walks along the numerous pathways in our community. Woodland Park is conveniently located southeast of Tulsa with easy access to US 64 and public transportation stops so commuting is a breeze. Youll be just minutes from schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Outdoor enthusiasts will love hiking through the woods in Ray Harrell Nature Park, trying for a hole-in-one at the Broken Arrow Family Golf Center, and playing at Haikey Creek Park. Enjoy family fun at Broken Arrow Roller Sports, the Family Aquatic Center, Cinemark IMAX theaters, and Dave Busters Arcade. History buffs can visit the Museum Broken Arrow and Military History Museum. Other enjoyable activities include shopping for fresh food at the Rose District Farmers Market, tasting ice cream at the Blue Bell Creamery, and catching a show at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. There are dining options galore with local eateries like Oklahoma Joes, Jimmys Egg, Cheddars Scratch Kitchen, and Tokyo Sushi, as well as plenty of your favorite chain restaurants. Also be sure to visit the Rose District for more than 70 enjoyable shopping, dining and entertainment experiences. If youre looking for a sensational apartment in Broken Arrow with a close and active community, beautiful amenities, friendly staff, and prime location, contact us today at Woodland Park Apartment Homes. Were here to schedule your personal tour at your convenience and help you discover your amazing new home.READ MORE.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

American Red Cross offers advice for Oklahomans battling heat

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa saw temperatures rise about 100 degrees this week and that will likely continue into next week. The American Red Cross says extreme heat is the most dangerous type of severe-weather event in America. Here are some tips to protect yourself as the heat wave continues.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Bloom#Grand Lake#The Blue Green Algae#Grda Corporate
KTUL

Jandebeur's Motor Sports Park hosts Kite Flight benefit event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jandebeur's Motor Sports Park is hosting its first Kite Flight benefit event in conjunction with 97.5 KMOD radio station. This event is happening today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 12701 North Highway 75 in Okmulgee. There will be food trucks,...
OKMULGEE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Delaware County fatal crash, Tulsa school audit, fundraiser for some special athletes and food trucks swelter in the heat

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – One man is dead in Delaware County following a crash between a utility terrain vehicle and an SUV. The crash occurred Saturday night around 9:30p on US 412 Alternate and South 590 Road. Officials say 19-year-old Lonnie Bridges of Kansas, Oklahoma was killed after failing to yield to the oncoming SUV. 18-year-old Jada Jones was a passenger in the UTV and was treated and released at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Dorman Leaving News On 6: Where Is the Tulsa Anchor Going?

Tulsa residents have enjoyed Brian Dorman’s gripping, groundbreaking investigative reports for over four years. Now that era has come to an end. In July 2022, Brian Dorman announced he is leaving News On 6. His viewers naturally had questions about his departure from KOTV. They want to know where this journalist is going next and if he will remain in Tulsa. Luckily, Dorman had answers for his longtime followers. However, unfortunately for locals, the reporter is saying goodbye to Tulsa, too.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa parents resist classroom mask, vaccine mandates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you're looking for young families, Tulsa's 41st Street Plaza is a hotspot on hot summer days. Two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, measures to mitigate the virus remain a hot topic among the parents watching their children play in the fountains. “I wouldn’t put...
TULSA, OK
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tulsa 2022

Located on the Arkansas River in Oklahoma, ‘the world’s largest small towns’ has a history of once being home to an eclectic collection of wranglers, cowboys and pioneers. Often mentioned as being one of the country’s best-kept secrets, it’s also quite a hip spot with great examples of art deco architecture, an underground arts scene, great shopping, trendy clubs, and an awesome food and drink scene. Its hotels are pretty fun too, from intimate quirky-chic boutiques to modern, fun and hip, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Tulsa, Oklahoma…
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy