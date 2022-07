BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Louisiana Veterans Affairs needs the public’s help with purchasing wreaths for Wreaths Across America. Every December 17, the Christmas tradition reminds the country of the people who sacrificed their lives for the U.S. Year and year, people across the country will place wreaths on veterans’ graves honoring American soldiers.

