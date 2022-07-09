Shawn Mendes postpones Mohegan Sun concert

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Shawn Mendes has postpones his upcoming performance at Mohegan Sun scheduled for July 29.

Mendes released a statement on his Instagram page on Friday sharing the decision on future dates of his tour.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few off the road I felt like I was ready to drive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team health professionals I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are updates I promise I will let you know, love you guys,” said Mendes.

For information on ticket refunds visit the Mohegan Sun website .

