Ruoff tells fans Carlos Santana Not Feeling Well, Reschedules Show

Great 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with the option to finish the 3rd full bathroom in the finished basement, in Center Grove schools! This home has an open floor plan with dedicated living and dining spaces with a bedroom on the main floor. The large great room features a gas fireplace with an open flow to the kitchen and formal living room. The kitchen has a breakfast room for dining, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet and countertop space. Upstairs is a spacious loft, the primary suite, and 3 additional bedrooms. The primary suite features dual vanities and a separate tub and shower. The full, finished basement is an excellent additional living space. The backyard has a great deck and fully fenced in backyard. See it today!

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO