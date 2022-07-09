Inside 'horrible,' 'icy' first meeting held by new San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins
Meeting attendees told SFGATE it was "horrible," "icy," "uncomfortable," and, at times,...
Good start. Pull all the outstanding plea deals and make the assistant D/A’s take them to trial. (Most of them never have or forgot how) Then they get to stay based on their win/loss record.
isn't the mayor's brother in jail on drug charges? Is that why they are only focusing on drug charges? Is that why Breed hired her? And why on earth would you want to get rid of gang enhancement charges? I don't get it. I thought the whole point of getting rid of Boudain was because he was to soft on crime. So now are we going to get tough on some crime but soft on others because someone high up in the city has family members with living a clean decent life?
another placement. further division to come, further destruction to be allowed. So happy we moved to a different state. we're free
