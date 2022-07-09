ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Inside 'horrible,' 'icy' first meeting held by new San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins

By Eric Ting
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meeting attendees told SFGATE it was "horrible," "icy," "uncomfortable," and, at times,...

www.sfgate.com

Dane Daniels
3d ago

Good start. Pull all the outstanding plea deals and make the assistant D/A’s take them to trial. (Most of them never have or forgot how) Then they get to stay based on their win/loss record.

Carlotta
3d ago

isn't the mayor's brother in jail on drug charges? Is that why they are only focusing on drug charges? Is that why Breed hired her? And why on earth would you want to get rid of gang enhancement charges? I don't get it. I thought the whole point of getting rid of Boudain was because he was to soft on crime. So now are we going to get tough on some crime but soft on others because someone high up in the city has family members with living a clean decent life?

Rish
3d ago

another placement. further division to come, further destruction to be allowed. So happy we moved to a different state. we're free

