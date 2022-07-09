ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Anti-abortion group demonstrates as several leaders fight for abortion protections

By Rochelle Alleyne
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iowS3_0gZdt9dW00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — In the midst of Friday afternoon traffic, St. Petersburg abortion became a topic of discussion. This comes after Scott Mahurin with the group Florida Preborn Rescue led an anti-abortion demonstration at an I-275 overpass.

"Our goal is that abortion is made illegal and unthinkable in society," Mahurin said.

He tells ABC Action News the group does this every year but adds that in the wake of Roe v Wade being overturned this year things feel different.

"This year the thumbs up and the middle fingers have been more intense," said Mahurin.

And despite the strong reactions another demonstrator says for her rallying against abortion is about protecting life.

"That's a baby, that's a human being," said Liz Curry.

ABC Action News also spoke with State Representative Fentrice Driskell—ahead of a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss protecting abortion rights.

"President Biden issued an executive order today that I think is a step in the right direction but I know that conversations need to continue regarding what congress can do in terms of enacting a law to provide additional protections," Driskell said.

Representative Driskell said she would also like to see specific protections for people seeking abortions in Florida now that the state's controversial 15-week abortion ban is in place.

"There's no exception for rape, incest, or human trafficking," Driskell said.

But those demonstrating at the overpass don't see things the same way.

"Part of the problem with the rape and incest exceptions is that they sort of tend to ignore the humanity and dignity of the unborn baby," said Mahurin.

John Canter
3d ago

I don’t believe in abortion but I believe protesters need to get a life….a job would be better. None of them seem to ever have to go to work!

